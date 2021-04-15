Orange Blossom Classic Kickoff Press Conference on May 5th at Hard Rock Stadium

Miami, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The media is invited to the Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) press conference, which will kick off the return of this historical game to Miami Gardens, FL, after 43 years. This HBCU Classic will feature the rivalry between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State University Tigers. On May 5, 2021, members of the media can meet with coaches, Willie Simmons - Head Coach, Florida A&M University and Deion Sanders - Head Coach, Jackson State University, along with game organizers and local officials as they launch the revival of the OBC. The matchup will take place Labor Day weekend, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, on September 5, 2021.

“The Orange Blossom Classic is made up of a community of outstanding supporters that are committed to reviving and returning the game and its history back to Miami Gardens. With an ultimate goal of raising scholarships, the OBC will also promote HBCU’s, stellar students, and an outstanding broader community. The weekend is set to deliver a College Fair, health and empowerment activities, a Career Symposium, and so much more,” stated Kendra N. Bulluck-Major, Executive Director, Orange Blossom Classic.

Tiffany Greene, the first African-American woman to serve as a play-by-play commentator for college football on ESPN, will serve as the event moderator. Greene is best known for calling HBCU football, along with a number of postseason games including the NCAA Women’s Division I Basketball Tournament, NCAA Softball Regional and Super Regionals, as well as NCAA Volleyball Regionals.

Who: Orange Blossom Classic Committee

What: Orange Blossom Classic Press Conference

When: May 5, 2021 | 10:30 am – 12-00 pm

Where: Hard Rock Stadium

Fountain Plaza | 347 Don Shula Dr. | Miami Gardens, FL 33056

RSVP: Media must RSVP to media@orangeblossomclassic.com. The deadline to RSVP is April 23, 2021

Attending media will get the first details of all community education and empowerment events associated with the OBC weekend, along with the list of confirmed participants. Accommodations are in place that includes hotels across Miami and Ft. Lauderdale. The official OBC hotels are listed here and include AC hotel Midtown Miami, Courtyard Fort Lauderdale SW/Miramar, Residence Inn Fort Lauderdale SW/Miramar, NOBU Hotel Miami Beach, Marriott Courtyard Aventura, and Marriott Residence Inn Aventura. The media is encouraged to confirm their participation early so that proper social distancing protocol will be in place to accommodate the number of journalists.

Safety and security are paramount. For the press conference, game, and all associated activities, the Orange Blossom Classic will be working with local and state officials to monitor the regional spread of COVID-19. Adherence to government regulations will consistently be based upon the latest guidance from medical experts and public health officials. Safety measures will be implemented at the press conference to avoid the risk of transmission of COVID-19, including social distancing, facial masks, cashless transactions, frequent deep cleaning, and additional precautions.

About The Orange Blossom Classic

Originally the Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) was a postseason college football game held between 1933 and 1978, featuring Florida A&M and another historically black school in an unofficial championship, commonly referred to as the "Black National Championship" game. Jacksonville, FL was the location of the original game between FAMU and Howard University. The inaugural OBC was played in front of 2,000 fans at a "blacks-only" ballpark. Matchups continued on the gridiron, between FAMU and other HBCU’s, for 45 years consecutively in Jacksonville, Tampa, Tallahassee, and Miami. After a 41-year hiatus, the Orange Blossom Classic Committee and the City of Miami Gardens announced the revival of the historic game in 2020. Due to the global pandemic, the relaunch was postponed. The 47th Annual Orange Blossom Classic, featuring Florida A&M University’s inaugural season in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) against Jackson State University, is scheduled to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, September 5, 2021. For more information about the Orange Blossom Classic visit, www.orangeblossomclassic.com.