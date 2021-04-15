Crohn’s and Colitis Canada Announces Lori Radke as New President and CEO

English French

TORONTO, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Lori Radke has been selected as the next President and CEO of Crohn’s and Colitis Canada. The appointment comes at a pivotal time as the organization embarks upon a new strategic planning process.



Lori brings twenty-five years of progressive leadership experience in business development, marketing, and partnership activation across the corporate and not-for-profit sectors. Most recently at Wilfrid Laurier University where she led the campus-wide development strategy and in executive roles at the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.

"Lori's passion for our mission and commitment to the people we serve, coupled with her vast experience and demonstrated impact, make her the ideal person to lead the organization into the future," said Mark Whitmore, Board Chair. “Along with her collaborative approach, Lori has a deep appreciation for the organization’s critical role in driving innovative research and helping people across Canada.”

Lori served as the National Vice President of Development and Marketing at the MS Society of Canada, after joining the organization in 2014. She was also the Executive Director of the MS Scientific Research Foundation, where she worked closely with the foundation chair, board members, and others to lead cultivation and solicitation of the current $75 million Acts of Greatness campaign.

In addition to her work at the MS Society of Canada, Lori’s career involves leadership roles in corporate strategy, corporate partnerships, marketing and events at organizations such as Baycrest Foundation, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Canada, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, and IMG Canada.

As the largest non-government funder of IBD research in Canada, Crohn’s and Colitis Canada is instrumental in driving initiatives to advance treatments, discover new knowledge and improve lives in their quest to find the cures for inflammatory bowel disease. Collaborating with the board and stakeholders, Lori will lead the development of the organization’s go-forward strategy.

"I’m excited to join an exceptional team of employees, volunteers, researchers, clinicians and supporters," said Lori Radke, the organization’s new President and CEO. “It is a transformational time as we work together to serve the community, build upon our achievements and position Crohn’s and Colitis Canada for the future.”

Lori resides in Stratford, Ontario and she is an avid fan of the arts and sports. Like many Canadians, Lori is personally impacted by the disease and shares a deep connection to this cause. She and daughter Grace are already registered for the annual Crohn’s and Colitis Canada Gutsy Walk where they will walk together virtually with thousands of Canadians on June 6.

Lori assumes the role of President and CEO on May 17, 2021. The Board of Directors of Crohn's and Colitis Canada would like to take this opportunity to thank fellow Board member Susan Cowan on behalf of the entire organization. In October 2020 Susan agreed to temporarily assume the role of CEO, leading the organization through this important transition and the recruitment of a new CEO. Susan will return to her position on the Crohn's and Colitis Canada Board of Directors on May 17, 2021.

To learn more about Crohn’s and Colitis Canada, visit crohnsandcolitis.ca

About Crohn’s and Colitis Canada

Crohn’s and Colitis Canada is on a relentless journey to find the cures for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis and improve the lives of children and adults affected by these chronic diseases. We are the country’s largest volunteer-based organization with this mission and are one of the top two health charity funders of Crohn’s and colitis research in the world, investing over $135 million in research to date. We are transforming the lives of people affected by Crohn’s and colitis through research, patient programs, advocacy, and awareness. For more information, visit crohnsandcolitis.ca and follow us @getgutsycanada on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact:



Angie Specic

Vice President, Marketing and Communications

Crohn’s and Colitis Canada

aspecic@crohnsandcolitis.ca

416-920-5035 ext. 210