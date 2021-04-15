CORRECTION: AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2021

MILWAUKEE, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on April 12 by Association of Equipment Manufacturers, please note that an issue was discovered with the tractor and combine report. The 2020 2WD Tractors for January-March 2020 in the 100+ hp range were understated, causing year-over-year comparison to be overstated in that size class. The 2021 2WD Tractors in the 100+ hp range were correctly stated. The corrected release follows:

 March YTD - MarchBeginning
Inventory
 20212020%Chg 20212020%ChgMar 2021
2WD Farm Tractors        
< 40 HP22,76411,58596.5 43,72626,61964.363,645
40 < 100 HP6,3654,01958.4 14,42210,62535.724,694
100+ HP1,8611,39233.7 4,4073,73018.26,794
Total 2WD Farm Tractors30,99016,99682.3 62,55540,97452.795,133
4WD Farm Tractors2031982.5 60054410.3516
Total Farm Tractors31,19317,19481.4 63,15541,51852.195,649
Self-Prop Combines3823586.7 92679516.5878
         

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.


