MamaMancini’s Announces Shipments and Authorizations of New Branded Retail and Hot Bar Products in Tier-1 National Supermarkets

New and Prior Authorizations Represents Potentially over 15,000 New Product Placements on Retailer Shelves by End of Summer.



EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc . (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, today announced the authorization and shipments of new products into tier-1 national and regional food retailers.

MamaMancini’s will begin shipping, previously authorized, branded family pack beef meatballs to a minimum of 500 Walmart locations this summer following a successful test in fall 2020. In addition, the Company has received a new authorization to ship its branded family pack beef meatballs into 220 Shop Rite locations in the mid-Atlantic area. The Company also received new authorizations to ship, branded jumbo beef meat balls retail sleeve pack, and two hot bar items. New authorizations will be into Winn Dixie locations and a test period at 600 Sam’s Club locations by end of Summer, 2021. In addition, the Company expects, a previously announced, first shipments to Kroger for their hot bar program starting by June.

The Company expects a potential of over 15,000 additional spots on retailers’ shelves by end of Summer, depending upon successful execution of the new placements.

“We are pleased with our recent success in gaining significant new product placements in tier-1 supermarkets and club stores nationwide,” said Carl Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s. “Our continued success in the marketplace is a testament to the strength of our product offering – I look forward to continued operational execution in the months ahead as we strive to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Wolf.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also regularly maintains a direct-to-consumer presence through presentations on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com .