ePlay Announces Olympian, Broadcaster, and Technology Executive to Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePlay Digital Inc . ( CSE:EPY ; OTC:EPYFF ) (the “Company” or “ePlay”) announces that Michael Smith, Olympic Decathlete, Sports Broadcaster, has joined the ePlay advisory board to help prepare for the release and launch of ePlay’s newest proprietary technologies, such as the Klocked App - Fitness on the Holodeck.



Smith brings deep experience and networks in sport, capital markets, and technology to ePlay. Smith will be on-air during the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics and supporting the upcoming launch of ePlay’s newest augmented reality running app .

​

“Klocked is a unique and timely platform, and we can’t wait to introduce the augmented reality experience to the global community of runners,” says Michael Smith, former Olympic Decathlete and Sports Broadcaster. “The phenomenal augmented reality and spatial audio experiences ePlay is building reminds me of running into a full Olympic Stadium with massive cheers and being able to hear and see my mom cheering me on.”

“Michael knows the community, the experience, and the feeling of the real-world experiences we are building into Klocked,” says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. “It’s not an overstatement to say we are taking what Smith experienced performing at the Olympics and bottling that up into an app we can use every day.”

In addition, the Company is also providing additional information on the previously announced all stock acquisition of Holo3D Technologies Inc. worth $1,750,000 with 12 million common shares to be issued at a deemed price of approximately $0.145 per share. This transaction is subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, as well as other customary closing and hold period conditions. No new control persons will be created as a result of this transaction.

This transaction is not at arms-length as the CEO of the Company has a shareholder interest in the private company being acquired. The Company is relying upon certain exemptions available to it under National Instrument 61-101.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, eSports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.me , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

Sign up for early access to Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me





Further Information

Further details are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and the Company’s profile on the CSE’s website at www.thecse.com/