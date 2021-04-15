Marten Transport Announces First Quarter Results

MONDOVI, Wisc., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported a 31.3% improvement in net income to $18.0 million, or 22 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, from $13.7 million, or 17 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020.



Operating Results Comparison Percentage Percentage Percentage Increase Increase Increase Three Months Year Year Ended Ended Ended March 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 vs. 2020 2020 vs. 2019 2019 vs. 2018 Operating revenue 2.0 % 3.7 % 7.1 % Operating revenue, net of fuel surcharges 2.5 % 6.8 % 8.6 % Operating income 33.1 % 21.9 % 8.7 % Net income 31.3 % 13.8 % 11.0 %

Operating revenue improved 2.0% to $223.0 million for the first quarter of 2021 from $218.6 million for the first quarter of 2020. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue improved 2.5% to $198.2 million for the 2021 quarter from $193.4 million for the 2020 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased slightly to $24.9 million for the 2021 quarter from $25.2 million for the 2020 quarter.

Operating income improved 33.1% to $24.0 million for the first quarter of 2021 from $18.0 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue improved to 89.2% for the first quarter of 2021 from 91.8% for the first quarter of 2020. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, improved to 87.9% from 90.7%.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Randolph L. Marten said, “Our talented and determined people followed up the impact of the severe winter weather in February with an extremely strong finish to our first quarter, earning 10 cents per diluted share in the month of March. The 33.1% operating income improvement in our 2021 first quarter continues the consistent solid growth we achieved in 2020 of 21.9% and in 2019 of 8.7%, demonstrating our earnings leverage across some challenging operating environments.”

“We have been increasing and will continue to increase the compensation from our customers for our premium services within the tightening freight market, which is the result of both accelerating demand and constraining capacity driven by the intensifying national driver shortage. We expect to continue to build on our momentum in expanding the capacity we provide within our unique multifaceted business model across our diverse customer base with our continued improvements to our aggressive levels of driver compensation and benefits, safety and technology.”

“We embrace our responsibility to keep our valued drivers, maintenance personnel and employees across all functions and regions safe and healthy as they each contribute to our transporting and distributing the food, beverages and other consumer goods essential to millions of people in North America. We paid our drivers $876,000 this February for their available hours not driven due to the persistent unsafe weather conditions, compared with $46,000 in February of 2020.”

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across the Company’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, December 31, (In thousands, except share information) 2021 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,583 $ 66,127 Receivables: Trade, net 89,552 83,426 Other 3,489 4,202 Prepaid expenses and other 19,434 21,903 Total current assets 201,058 175,658 Property and equipment: Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other 934,405 930,123 Accumulated depreciation (281,812 ) (275,950 ) Net property and equipment 652,593 654,173 Other noncurrent assets 1,698 1,805 Total assets $ 855,349 $ 831,636 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 32,060 $ 25,702 Insurance and claims accruals 41,712 39,595 Accrued and other current liabilities 24,079 24,497 Total current liabilities 97,851 89,794 Deferred income taxes 122,183 121,098 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 337 411 Total liabilities 220,371 211,303 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 82,774,936 shares at March 31, 2021, and 82,705,005 shares at December 31, 2020, issued and outstanding 828 827 Additional paid-in capital 85,019 85,070 Retained earnings 549,131 534,436 Total stockholders’ equity 634,978 620,333 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 855,349 $ 831,636









MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share information) 2021 2020 Operating revenue $ 223,046 $ 218,646 Operating expenses (income): Salaries, wages and benefits 72,998 72,761 Purchased transportation 40,765 40,445 Fuel and fuel taxes 28,937 28,297 Supplies and maintenance 11,015 12,228 Depreciation 25,687 25,427 Operating taxes and licenses 2,712 2,639 Insurance and claims 11,446 12,284 Communications and utilities 2,083 1,985 Gain on disposition of revenue equipment (1,984 ) (1,555 ) Other 5,389 6,103 Total operating expenses 199,048 200,614 Operating income 23,998 18,032 Other (10 ) (97 ) Income before income taxes 24,008 18,129 Income taxes expense 6,002 4,411 Net income $ 18,006 $ 13,718 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.17 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.17 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.04 $ 0.027









MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

Dollar Percentage Change Change Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended March 31, March 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 vs. 2020 2021 vs. 2020 Operating revenue: Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 83,919 $ 83,857 $ 62 0.1 % Truckload fuel surcharge revenue 10,996 11,275 (279 ) (2.5 ) Total Truckload revenue 94,915 95,132 (217 ) (0.2 ) Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 66,902 64,159 2,743 4.3 Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue 11,335 10,878 457 4.2 Total Dedicated revenue 78,237 75,037 3,200 4.3 Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 19,446 20,594 (1,148 ) (5.6 ) Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue 2,558 3,086 (528 ) (17.1 ) Total Intermodal revenue 22,004 23,680 (1,676 ) (7.1 ) Brokerage revenue 27,890 24,797 3,093 12.5 Total operating revenue $ 223,046 $ 218,646 $ 4,400 2.0 % Operating income: Truckload $ 11,415 $ 6,785 $ 4,630 68.2 % Dedicated 8,936 8,533 403 4.7 Intermodal 1,461 1,306 155 11.9 Brokerage 2,186 1,408 778 55.3 Total operating income $ 23,998 $ 18,032 $ 5,966 33.1 % Operating ratio: Truckload 88.0 % 92.9 % Dedicated 88.6 88.6 Intermodal 93.4 94.5 Brokerage 92.2 94.3 Consolidated operating ratio 89.2 % 91.8 %









MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Truckload Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 94,915 $ 95,132 Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 4,057 $ 3,814 Average tractors(1) 1,609 1,691 Average miles per trip 534 559 Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 10.3 % 11.2 % Total miles (in thousands) 38,283 41,039 Dedicated Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 78,237 $ 75,037 Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 3,214 $ 3,304 Average tractors(1) 1,619 1,494 Average miles per trip 307 306 Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 0.8 % 0.7 % Total miles (in thousands) 31,999 31,536 Intermodal Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 22,004 $ 23,680 Loads 7,982 9,737 Average tractors 134 100 Brokerage Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 27,890 $ 24,797 Loads 14,575 16,108 At March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020: Total tractors(1) 3,361 3,377 Average age of company tractors (in years) 1.6 1.8 Total trailers 5,344 5,420 Average age of company trailers (in years) 3.2 2.6 Ratio of trailers to tractors(1) 1.6 1.6





Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 43,570 $ 43,480 Net cash used for investing activities (17,417 ) (36,632 ) Net cash used for financing activities (3,697 ) (2,173 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 82,758 82,214 Diluted 83,359 82,864



