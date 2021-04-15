Prothena Announces PRX004 Phase 1 Study Results Selected for Emerging Science Oral Presentation at AAN 2021

DUBLIN, Ireland, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics for rare peripheral amyloid and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that results from its Phase 1 study of PRX004 in ATTR amyloidosis have been selected for an oral presentation as part of the Emerging Science Session on Sunday, April 18th at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting. The results will be presented by Dr. Ole Suhr, Senior Professor, Department of Public Health and Clinical Medicine, Umeå University, a gastroenterologist and internist who was a principal investigator in the study. The positive results from this study were previously highlighted by Prothena in December 2020.



“We are pleased to share these data that highlight the potential of PRX004’s novel depleter mechanism at the upcoming AAN conference,” commented Dr. Hideki Garren, Prothena’s Chief Medical Officer. “New therapies are needed to treat this deadly disease, especially for patients with more advanced ATTR cardiomyopathy who are at high risk of early mortality due to amyloid deposition, and we look forward to advancing PRX004 for these patients.”

The oral presentation and Q&A are scheduled as follows:

Session: Emerging Science Session

Date and Time: Sunday, April 18 th , 3:00 – 4:30 PM Eastern Time

, 3:00 – 4:30 PM Eastern Time Title and ID: Neurological and Cardiac Improvements with PRX004 in Amyloidosis Patients: Results of a Phase 1 Study (Session ID Number 70002) Data Presentation, 3:00 – 3:44 PM Q&A Breakout, 3:45 – 4:30 PM





About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a pipeline of novel investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating rare peripheral amyloid and neurodegenerative diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena’s pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and a number of other neurodegenerative diseases.

