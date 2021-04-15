Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Call

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 4:30pm Eastern Time.
The call will be webcast and may be accessed at Pacific Biosciences’ website at: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/.
Date: Thursday, April 29, 2021
Time: 4:30pm ET
Listen via Internet: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/
Toll-free: 888.366.7247
International: 707.287.9330
Conference ID: 9858326
Replay: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com
About Pacific Biosciences
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is empowering life scientists with highly accurate long-read sequencing. The company’s innovative instruments are based on Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) Sequencing technology, which delivers a comprehensive view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, enabling access to the full spectrum of genetic variation in any organism. Cited in thousands of peer-reviewed publications, PacBio® sequencing systems are in use by scientists around the world to drive discovery in human biomedical research, plant and animal sciences, and microbiology.
Contacts
Investors:
Todd Friedman
650.521.8450
ir@pacificbiosciences.com