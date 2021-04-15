Casa Systems to Release First Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, April 29, 2021

ANDOVER, Mass., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) a leading provider of physical and cloud-native infrastructure technology solutions for mobile, cable and fixed networks, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 results on Thursday, April 29th, 2021 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.



Casa Systems will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time the same day. A live audio webcast of Casa Systems’ first quarter results discussion will be accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.casa-systems.com.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-407-4019 (domestic) and 201-689-8337 (international). Callers should ask to be joined to the Casa Systems call. An archived version of the Company’s webcast will also be available on Casa Systems’ website for 90 days after the event.

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today’s increasingly personalized world, Casa creates disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximize revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com.



