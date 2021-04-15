Potbelly Corporation Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Results on May 6

CHICAGO, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, today announced the date for the release of its first quarter 2021 financial results.



First Quarter 2021 Results



Potbelly will report its unaudited financial results for the fiscal first quarter 2021 on Thursday, May 6, 2021 after the close of the market that day. The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss the unaudited financial results.

Hosting the call will be Potbelly Corporation’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Bob Wright, and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Cirulis.

Date: Thursday, May 6, 2021 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Dial-In #: 800-694-6219 U.S. & Canada 312-281-2958 International Confirmation Code: 21993600

Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast at www.potbelly.com on the “Investor Relations” webpage. For those unable to participate, an audio replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 6, 2021 through midnight May 13, 2021. To access the replay, please call 844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 21993600. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.



About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.