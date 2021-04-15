Signal Conditioning Modules Market Size to Reach USD 1.62 Billion in 2028 | Increasing Adoption of Autonomous Solutions in Developing Countries is Key Factor Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global signal conditioning modules market size is projected to reach USD 1.62 Billion at a steady CAGR of 3.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need to conform to quality benchmarks and increasing investment in R&D and new projects are factors boosting demand for autonomous solutions in manufacturing and process industries.

Rising focus on increasing information accuracy, safety, flexibility, and productivity in the autonomous sector to improve industrial efficiency has been boosting deployment of signal conditioning modules globally. Increasing investments by major players in the market for rapid innovation and technological advancements in signal conditioning modules is expected to further boost market growth during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In January 2021, Rockwell Automation, Inc. announced the complete acquisition of Fiix Inc., which is an AI-enabled computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) company. This acquisition is expected to boost software strategy and enhances capabilities in the company’s Lifecycle Services business, which provides a full range of industrial automation services to help customers maximize the value of their production assets, systems, plants, and processes.

DIN rail-/rack-mounted modules accounted for largest revenue share in the signal conditioning modules market in 2020. This module provides signal conversion, linearization, filtering, and amplifying signals for high range of process inputs such as Resistance Temperature Devices (RTDs) thermocouples, frequency meter, ammeter, ohmmeter, and potentiometers and others.

Process input segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the global signal conditioning modules market in 2020. Rising demand for various combinations of signals in process transducers, potentiometers, thermocouples, RTDs, and DC voltage are some key factors resulting in rising preference for process input modules.

Asia Pacific revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing investment in R&D to provide autonomous solutions in various industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and food and beverages in developing economies are other factors expected to contribute to growth of the signal conditioning modules market.

Key players in the market include Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens, Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric, Pepperl+Fuchs, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, ABB, AMETEK, Inc., Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. Kg, and Dwyer Instruments, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global signal conditioning modules market on the basis of form factor, input type, application, end-use, and region:

Form factor Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) DIN rail-/rack-mounted modules Standalone/modular modules

Input type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Temperature input Process input Frequency input LVDT/RVDT

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Data acquisition Process control Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Oil & Gas Energy & Power Chemical Processing Food & Beverage Metal & Mining Water & Wastewater Aerospace & Defense



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



