Uponor revises its guidance for 2021

Uponor communicated on 17 March 2021 that the demand in Uponor’s key markets in Europe and North America has been strong and the company expects its net sales to increase from year 2020. “The activity in the residential markets and demand for building solutions, in particular, have stayed on high level for the first months of the year and we anticipate that to continue even though the visibility remains limited. The volume increases have supported our comparable operating profit and margin development already during the first quarter and hence we revise our guidance for year 2021. We expect our comparable operating profit to stay at the level of 2020, instead of decreasing as earlier guided,” comments Jyri Luomakoski, President and CEO, Uponor Corporation.

The new guidance is: Excluding the impact of currencies, Uponor expects its net sales to increase from year 2020 and its comparable operating profit to stay at the level of year 2020. (Increase indicates a growth of 2.5% or more and stay at the level a range of +/- 2.5% in comparison to the year 2020.)

The earlier guidance, issued on 17 March 2021 was: Excluding the impact of currencies, Uponor expects its net sales to increase from 2020* and its comparable operating profit to decrease from 2020, but the comparable operating profit margin to remain above 10%. (*Increase indicates a growth of 2.5% or more)





