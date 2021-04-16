Finnish English

Marja Mäkinen appointed as Verkkokauppa.com’s Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj PRESS RELEASE 16 April 2021 at 8:30 EEST

Marja Mäkinen has started at Verkkokauppa.com Oyj as responsible for Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Marja comes from Tekir, a strategic communications firm, where she was responsible for financial, transaction and investor communications services. Prior to that Marja has extensive experience in investor relations and corporate communications from DNA, Fortum and Metso, among others.

Marja will report to CFO Mikko Forsell.

“As Verkkokauppa.com is growing and evolving as a listed company, we are very pleased to welcome Marja to join our team and bring her experience and know-how to our benefit and to take care of these important matters,” says Mikko.

Verkkokauppa.com published its new strategy in February, according to which the company strives towards billion euros in annual sales. Likewise, the company has ambitious targets to develop its investor communications and to serve capital markets.

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

For more information:

Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 50 434 2516

Verkkokauppa.com in short

Verkkokauppa.com is Finland’s most popular and most visited Finnish online retailer, with the aim to sell to products to its customer at probably always cheaper prices. Depending on the season, the Company markets, sells, and distributes some 60,000–70,000 products in 26 different main product categories through its webstore, retail stores, and network of pick-up points. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, in addition to which products can be collected at more than 3,000 pick-up points. Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and it is headquartered in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. The Company’s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the ticker symbol VERK.