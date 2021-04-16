Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Directorate change

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")
Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR
Further to the Company’s announcement of 5 February, 2021, the Board of the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Kate Anderson as a non-executive director of the Company effective 12 April, 2021, following receipt of the consent of the Jersey Financial Services Commission.
Enquiries:
Chris Bougourd
JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited
Assistant Secretary
Tel.: 01481 702400
Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016
END OF ANNOUNCEMENT