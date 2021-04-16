Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Directorate change

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")

Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR

Further to the Company’s announcement of 5 February, 2021, the Board of the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Kate Anderson as a non-executive director of the Company effective 12 April, 2021, following receipt of the consent of the Jersey Financial Services Commission.

Enquiries:

Chris Bougourd

JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited

Assistant Secretary

Tel.: 01481 702400

Dean Orrico

President

Middlefield International Limited

Tel.: 01203 7094016

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT