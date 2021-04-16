OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

16 April 2021

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Company”) announces that 45,548 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each were issued and allotted on 15 April 2021 at a price of 104.0p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 98.2p grossed up by up to 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 20 August 2020). These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £20 million, issued jointly with Octopus AIM VCT plc, with an over-allotment facility of £10 million, in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 tax years respectively.

Application for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 29 April 2021.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 134,193,254. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Uloma Adighibe

For Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 3935 3803