Taaleri Plc – Managers’ transactions – Minna Smedsten

| Source: Taaleri Oyj Taaleri Oyj

Helsinki, FINLAND

TAALERI PLC                       MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS     16 APRIL 2021 AT 9:15 (EEST)

Taaleri Plc – Managers’ transactions – Minna Smedsten

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Smedsten Minna

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20210415170857_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-04-15

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 176 Unit price: 9.96 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 176 Volume weighted average price: 9.96 EUR

Taaleri Plc
Communications

 

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com