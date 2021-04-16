Taaleri Plc – Managers’ transactions – Juhani Elomaa

TAALERI PLC                       MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS     16 APRIL 2021 AT 9:15 (EEST)

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Elomaa Juhani

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20210415155422_2

Transaction date: 2021-04-15

Venue: BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK (CHID)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 412 Unit price: 10.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 412 Volume weighted average price: 10.00 EUR

Taaleri Plc
Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com