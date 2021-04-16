TAALERI PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 16 APRIL 2021 AT 9:15 (EEST)
Taaleri Plc – Managers’ transactions – Juhani Elomaa
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Elomaa Juhani
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Taaleri Oyj
LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20210415155422_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-04-15
Venue: BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK (CHID)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062195
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 412 Unit price: 10.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 412 Volume weighted average price: 10.00 EUR
Taaleri Plc
Communications
Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com