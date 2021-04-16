Copperstone appoints Marcello Imaña as Chief Geologist

English Swedish

Kiruna April 16, 2021

Copperstone Resources AB appoints Marcello Imaña as new Chief Geologist. He will take up his position with immediate effect and will be part of the company's management team. Marcello Imaña started his employment at Copperstone in November 2020 and has already contributed with very valuable competence and experience not only to the Viscaria project, yet also the Arvidsjaur project, which he has already been exploring on behalf of Lundin Mining. He will play a leading role in the geological work of continued drilling campaigns as well as the evaluation of possible values in the tailings and waste rock facility from historic mining.



“Marcello Imaña has shown great competence since he joined our team in Kiruna. He will play a very central role in the important phase we have entered prior to the reopening of Viscaria with continued core drilling and analysis of existing and new mineral resources. It feels very good to have him on board ", says Michael Mattsson, CEO of Copperstone in a comment.

About Marcello Imaña

Marcello Imaña has worked for 28 years within global exploration and development projects of copper, gold and zinc, with a strong focus on the Andean and Nordic regions. He has held leading technical roles in successful exploration teams within Lundin Mining, Inmet Mining and First Quantum Minerals and most recently as a senior technical advisor for Agnico Eagle in Sweden and Freeport MacMoran in Peru. During his career, he has used new applications of geophysical / geochemical methods with a focus on exploration and development of complex sediment and volcanic hosted mineral systems. Marcello Imaña has a degree from the Geological Engineering Program at San Marcos National University in Peru, with post graduate studies in the economic geology fields of Turku University in Finland and the Division of Geosciences and Applied Geophysics from Luleå University of Technology in Sweden.

For further information, please contact Michael Mattsson, CEO, +46 705 739 777, michael.mattsson@copperstone.se, or info@copperstone.se or refer to Copperstone webpage: www.copperstone.se.

ABOUT COPPERSTONE

Copperstone Resources AB is a mineral exploration company formed in 2006. During 2019, the Company acquired Viscaria deposit in Kiruna and accordingly, the Company’s strategy was revised. The goal is to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine. The deposit’s high level of copper and the geographical location provide for good conditions to become a key supplier of qualitative and responsible produced copper to customers who are driving the global change towards an electrified society. In addition to the Viscaria mine, Copperstone has several Exploitation Concessions and Exploration Permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan), all of which are located in Sweden. The Company’s shares are subject trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker COPP B). The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8-604 22 55.

