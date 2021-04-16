DentaFend Reviews - Negative Side Effects or Real Benefits?

Chicago, IL, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to numerous studies, teeth are one of the first things we notice in other people. Unfortunately, the health of our teeth and subsequently our gums often gets overlooked.

Thankfully, there’s a new supplement designed to make taking care of your gums more effortless than ever. Known as Dentafend, this unique product is the only of its’ kind designed to protect your gums and teeth and even heal existing damage to your gums.

Originally designed specifically for people suffering from tooth decay and gum issues, Dentafend has become a popular supplement for anyone who cares about their oral health.

What is Dentafend & How Does Dentafend Work?

Dentafend is an all-natural oral health supplement comprised of various vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts. This supplement is meant to help keep your teeth and gums healthy, prevent tooth decay & gum damage, and even heal any existing damage on the surface of the gums.

Although a common issue (roughly 25% of all adults in the US have tooth decay), many adults fail to take any action to improve their oral health. When unchecked, tooth decay and gum disease can lead to more severe health issues like brain or heart infections.

The need to take care of our gums and teeth is more important now than ever, especially with the average diet filled with sugar, acid, and other tooth-damaging substances. Thankfully, Dentafend is here, but how does it work?

According to the official Dentafend website, there are three main ways that Dentafend can help improve the health of your gums and teeth:

By eliminating inflammation in the gums, inflammation in the gums is common and can develop from many things. Inside each capsule of Dentafend is a dozen potent anti-inflammatory herbal extracts that help reduce the inflammation in your gums that causes pain, redness, and swelling.

By eliminating harmful bacteria from your mouth: A considerable amount of damage to your gums and teeth can be traced back to a buildup of bacteria. In many cases, this results from poor dental hygiene, although it is not always the case. When harmful bacteria build up in your mouth, it causes inflammation in the teeth and gums, which leads to swelling, redness, and bleeding when you brush your teeth. Dentafend possesses several herbal extracts with natural anti-bacterial properties that help to eliminate bacteria and prevent future buildup.

By repairing existing damage to the teeth and gums: Inside Dentafend is a group of plant chemicals called polyphenols. These powerful antioxidants help your body repair damage to tissue in your body (like your gums). They provide a “protective shield” against future damage to prevent tooth decay and gum inflammation.

All three of these crucial advantages stop the damage to your gums and teeth in their’ tracks and improve your overall health. By taking Dentafend, you can notice a significant improvement in your oral health within just a few weeks. You may see little to no bleeding while brushing your teeth, have significantly less pain, and no more swelling or redness. This is why Dentafend is an invaluable supplement for even the worst gum damage or tooth decay.





Dentafend Ingredients – What’s in Dentafend?

According to the manufacturer of Dentafend, the current formula was developed after a thorough process – with over 118 different combinations of plants, herbs, and minerals used. The current Dentafend formula has eight main ingredients sourced from all over the world. Each of these ingredients is proven to support oral health in some manner, and these ingredients are:

Flaxseed: Flaxseed has strong antioxidant properties that kill off harmful bacteria and pathogens in the blood. This clears the way for teeth and gum rejuvenation. It also contains a lignin substance that eliminates inflammation and may help control blood sugar levels as a bonus.

Bentonite clay: Bentonite clay is said to act as a sponge to “soak up bacteria and other pathogens in your mouth and teeth.” Bentonite clay is also helpful for eliminating bad breath for the same reason.

Oat bran: Oat bran contains antioxidants that target harmful bacteria colonies and prevent the future spread of these colonies. Some research has found oat bran may reduce gum bleeding and even stop inflammation in the deepest part of the gums.

Apple pectin: Apple pectin is said to rejuvenate soft tissue in the body like gums. It also is what provides the “protective shield” to reduce future damage to gums.

Black walnut: Black walnut contains polyphenols that jumpstart the rejuvenation and healing process of the gums & teeth. Two studies have found black walnuts can significantly speed up the repair of gums faster when compared to other similar herbal extracts like green tea and miswak.

Psyllium husk: Psyllium husk has powerful anti-bacterial properties that help your body eliminate harmful bacteria from the gums.

Prune extract: Like psyllium, prune extract has anti-bacterial properties that help eliminate the harmful bacteria from your gums.

Aloe vera: Aloe is said to have one of the highest concentrations of polyphenol compounds out of hundreds of common plant compounds. It also has strong antifungal, antiviral, and antibacterial properties to heal the gums and prevent a buildup of bacteria.

Dentafend also contains a natural probiotic called “lactobacillus acidophilus,” which helps support your immune system. This specific strain of good bacteria also seeks and destroys the harmful bacteria in your mouth and gums.

Benefits of Dentafend

The main benefit of using Dentafend is that it provides you with a safe alternative to potentially undergoing complex and expensive dental procedures that are not always guaranteed to work. By taking Dentafend, you can safely stop tooth decay in its’ tracks and help heal your gums. Within weeks you can expect to start seeing these benefits as well:

Breakdown of plaque and prevention of future formation of plaque

Elimination of harmful bacteria that damage gums & cause foul breath

Stronger teeth & tooth decay prevention

Reduced swelling and inflammation in your gums

Elimination of gum pain and bleeding while brushing

Dentafend Safety – Potential Side Effects of Dentafend

While the effectiveness of any supplement is significant, safety should always come first. Dentafend has a proven history of providing natural, safe results. It advertises itself as a safe, natural alternative to prescription drugs and dental procedures. Since it launched early in 2020, it has been able to deliver on these promises.

There have not been any reported side effects to taking Dentafend thanks to its’ blend of safe, natural herbal extracts. You should not have any reservations or concerns while taking Dentafend, and the hundreds of testimonials should prove just how safe this product is.

You should also be aware that Dentafend manufactures its’ product in a GMP-approved facility right here in the United States. The raw ingredients found in Dentafend are also routinely tested for purity and quality to ensure only the best ingredients are put into each capsule of Dentafend.

Overall, Dentafend is an incredibly safe supplement that poses no risk to your health when taking as directed. If for some reason, you are unsure about the product or whether it is right for you, you can speak to your doctor or a medical professional before buying Dentafend.

How Long Does Dentafend Take to See Results?

Dentafend is like every other supplement in that results vary from person to person. While it has already helped thousands of adults heal and repair their gums & teeth, how long it took to see results varies wildly from person to person.

Diet and lifestyle habits will play a massive role in how fast you see results. Soda drinkers and tobacco users will likely need to take the product longer before seeing results since these habits damage the gums and teeth. Likewise, those who drink sugar-filled beverages will also struggle to see initial results because of the damage the sugar does to the teeth and gums.

The manufacturer makes a note that the best results are seen after months two and three. However, they recommend taking the product consistently to ensure no damage to the gums occurs for individuals with chronic gum problems.

Based on this recommendation, it’s safe to assume that you should notice changes after a few weeks of taking Dentafend. These results might be minimal at first, which is why you should listen to the manufacturer and give the product at least eight weeks before making a judgment on whether or not it is working for you.

Dentafend Pricing & Guarantee

If you’re ready to eliminate tooth decay and gum pain for good, then you need to visit the official website of Dentafend. There you’ll see three main purchasing options for Dentafend, depending on your budget and individual needs:

30-Day Supply: $69

90-Day Supply: $59/bottle - $177

180-Day Supply: $49/bottle - $294

No matter which package you order, you are protected by the 60-day money-back guarantee offered by Dentafend. If within 60 days, you are not satisfied with your order of Dentafend, haven’t seen results, or don’t like the product, you can receive a full refund by contacting Dentafend with an email to:

Email: support@dentafend.com

That’s their commitment to you and the amount of faith they have in their product.





Final Word

While Dentafend is targeted towards adults with tooth decay or gum issues, the truth is everyone could benefit from Dentafend. Its’ powerful natural formula has everything needed to improve your oral health and protect your teeth and gums from inflammation and damage.

There’s no other competition worth mentioning on the market: Dentafend is the #1 natural supplement for oral health. Thousands have already seen a remarkable improvement in the health of the mouth, and you can too. Order today and see just how bright you can smile with Dentafend.

Official Website: https://dentafend.com/

