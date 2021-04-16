English Finnish

Scanfil Plc Investor News 16 April 2021 10 am

Invitation: Scanfil Plc to publish January-March 2021 interim report on 23 April 2021



Scanfil Plc will publish its January-March 2021 interim report on Friday, April 23, 2021 approximately at 9:00 am CEST (8:00 EEST).

A results conference, conducted in Finnish, will be held at 10:00 am as a webcast. You can register and join the webcast at https://scanfil.videosync.fi/2021-q1-tulos/register . Prior to the conference, the presentation material will be made available in English in here .

Results will be presented by Scanfil’s CEO Petteri Jokitalo. Analysts, investors and media representatives may send questions via Chat. Questions will be addressed at the end of the conference.

A recording of the conference is available on the company’s website later the same day.



Scanfil Plc

Pasi Hiedanpää

Director, Investor Relations and External Communications

+358 50 378 2228

pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com



Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.

Typical Scanfil products are modules or integrated products for e.g. self-service application, automation systems, wireless connectivity modules, climate control systems, collection and shorting systems, analysers and weather solutions. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, safety, energy, cleantech, connectivity and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil’s network of factories consists of 10 production units in Europe, Asia and North America.