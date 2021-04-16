English Finnish

Sponda Ltd Press release 16 April 2021, at 10.00 a.m.

Sponda’s Sustainability Review 2020 – ahead on the climate target roadmap



Sponda, one of Finland’s leading real estate asset management companies, has published its Sustainability Review for 2020 covering the environmental, social and governance aspects of the company’s operations. The company exceeded its climate targets for 2020 and has been recognised in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assessment for the eighth year running, achieving the highest five-star assessment.

Sponda’s new sustainability roadmap and targets were implemented at the start of 2020.

Christian Hohenthal, CEO & President, Sponda: ”Despite the impact of COVID-19, we were able to exceed almost all of our annual sustainability targets. In 2020 we also renewed our strategy and brand, in which sustainability is a central part. Sustainable property development projects were completed in Helsinki and Tampere and with each new investment, we continue to look for opportunities to sustainably create vibrant urban communities which thrive and that add value to our customers’ businesses and lives.”

Pirkko Airaksinen, Sustainability Manager, Sponda: “I am very pleased with our 2020 results. Emissions decreased by over 26% compared to 2016-2018, we exceeded the goals of the TETS energy efficiency agreement by five-fold, and we reduced energy consumption by 10% from the baseline.”

Sponda was recognised at the highest levels of the GRESB ranking

One of the year’s highlights was Sponda’s recognition at the highest levels of the GRESB ranking. In the Standing Investments assessment, Sponda was judged to be the best in the Nordic countries and third in Europe in its reference group. In the Development assessment, Sponda was recognised the second-best in Europe in its peer group.

Other highlights include completing Finland’s largest roof-built solar power plant at the Elo shopping centre and the continuation of Sponda’s ambitious certification work. In its first year, the solar plant – with a capacity of more than one million watts - supplied 24% of the shopping centre’s electricity consumption. Sponda continued to certify its properties and to develop their ingenuity, sustainability, and safety. A further eight properties were certified with BREEAM® In-Use ratings in 2020, recognising the high standards Sponda insists upon across energy efficiency and environmental quality.

In its reporting, Sponda adheres to the Core guidelines of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standards. The Sustainability Review also serves as a Communication on Progress (COP) report on the implementation of the UN Global Compact principles. The Sustainability Review 2020 has been published on Sponda’s website at https://sponda.fi/en/about-us/sustainability/ and it is attached to this release.

Sponda Ltd





More information:

Anita Riikonen, Marketing and Brand Manager, tel. +358 40 833 3804, anita.riikonen@sponda.fi

Sponda Ltd is a leading real estate asset management company in Finland specialising in owning, managing, developing and letting commercial properties in the largest cities across the country. With a focus on customer-oriented solutions and high-quality properties, Sponda is actively developing best practice in the sector, enhancing the cityscape in a sustainable way and supporting its customers. www.sponda.fi/en.

Attachment