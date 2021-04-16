Global Cloud Robotics Market Report 2021-2026: 5G in Cloud Robotics Market will Reach $10.6 Billion by 2028, Growing at 79.2% CAGR

Dublin, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Robotics Market by Technology, Robot Type, Hardware, Software, Services, Infrastructure and Cloud Deployment Types, and Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Select Report Findings:

Global cloud robotics market will approach $27.5 billion by 2026, growing at 33.1% CAGR

Global AI market in cloud robotics will reach $17.2 billion by 2026, growing at 59.4% CAGR

Global 5G in cloud robotics market will reach $10.6 billion by 2028, growing at 79.2% CAGR

Cellular is the largest connectivity technology with 49.5% of the total cloud robotics market

Robotics as a Service is the largest business model with 43.3% of the total cloud robotics market

Peer-based is the largest implementation method with 44% of the total cloud robotics market

North America is the largest region with 35% of the total cloud robotics market followed by Asia Pac

Platforms, servers, and other infrastructure are the largest portion of the total cloud robotics market at 64% of total

Manufacturing, automotive, transportation, healthcare, entertainment are the major industry verticals

This report assesses the cloud robotics market including technologies, companies, strategies, use cases, and solutions. The report provides global and regional forecasts for cloud robotics apps, services, and components from 2021 to 2026.

Forecasts include the market outlook for cloud services support of cloud robotics including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Robotics as a Service (RaaS). Forecasting for cloud robotics by robot type and deployment model is also included covering Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Community Cloud.

Cloud robotics is distinguished from the general field of electromechanical automation through its use of teleoperation as well as reliance upon various cloud computing technologies such as computing and storage as well as the emerging cloud-based business models enabling robotics-as-a-service. In addition, cloud robotics will benefit greatly from edge computing technologies, such as Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), as well as the commercial introduction of 5G New Radio (5GNR) technologies based on millimeter-wave (mmWave) frequencies.

The combination of robotics, teleoperation, MEC, and core cloud technologies is poised to transform enterprise operations, industrial processes, and consumer services across many industry verticals. Both purpose-built and general-purpose robotics segments will benefit greatly from cloud operations as well as both terrestrial and aerial robots. In the case of the latter, mass consumerization will occur as end-users become accustomed to autonomous and remote-control robots for many different personal services tasks.

The cloud robotics market will usher into existence a much broader array of robotics services. This is due to several factors including much more flexible services execution, reduced operational friction (such as fewer proprietary interfaces), and improved economics through robotics-as-a-service in a cloud-based application model. Initially, industrial and government clients will see the greatest benefit, followed by the enterprise in certain leading industry verticals. The cloud robotics market will eventually open up to consumers in a limited manner.

Thanks to 5GNR wireless support, many cloud robotics applications will be untethered and portable, but not highly mobile due to line of sight (LOS) limitations of mmWave propagation. However, LOS will be adequate for many cloud robotics market applications such as those found in military and industrial solutions. Enterprise and government (federal, state, and local) security will be one of the leading solutions, which will typically be provided on a security-as-a-service basis through managed service robotics companies such as Knightscope, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Cloud Robotics Overview

2.2 Traditional vs. Cloud Robotics

2.3 Cloud Robotics Architecture

2.3.1 System Architecture

2.3.2 Functional Architecture

2.3.3 Elastic Computing Architecture

2.3.4 Cloud Robotics as a System

2.3.5 Cloud Robotics Prototyping

2.4 Robot Types

2.5 Cloud Technology in Robotics

2.6 Artificial Intelligence Solutions

2.7 Cloud Robotics Connectivity: LTE, 5G, and More

2.8 IoT, Industrial IoT and Cloud Robotics

2.9 Collaborative Robots

2.10 Market Challenges and Opportunities

3.0 Cloud Robotics Enabling Technologies

3.1 Teleoperation

3.2 Cloud Computing

3.3 Edge Computing

3.4 Fifth Generation (5G) Cellular

3.4.1 5G and Robotics

3.4.2 5G and Network Slicing

4.0 Cloud Robotics Ecosystem Analysis

4.1 Market Segmentation

4.2 Ecosystem and Players

4.3 Cloud Robotics Applications

4.4 Anticipated Regional Adoption

4.5 Emerging Cloud Robotics Business Models

4.6 Robotics Production

4.7 Robotics Cost Structure

4.8 Robotics ROI

4.9 Cloud Robotics Intellectual Property

4.10 Research and Development Activities

5.0 Cloud Robotics Market Drivers and Challenges

5.1 Cloud Robotics Market Drivers

5.2 Cloud Robotics Challenges

6.0 Company Analysis

6.1 Rockwell Automation Inc.

6.2 KUKA AG

6.3 ABB Group

6.4 FANUC Corporation

6.5 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

6.6 Universal Robots

6.7 Tend.ai

6.8 Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd.

6.9 HotBlack Robotics Srl

6.10 Calvary Robotics

6.11 Motion Controls Robotics Inc.

6.12 Wolf Robotics LLC

6.13 Tech-Con Automation Inc.

6.14 Matrix Industrial Automation

6.15 Automation IG

6.16 Ortelio Ltd

6.17 SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp.

6.18 iRobot Corp.

6.19 Google Inc.

6.20 IBM Corporation

6.21 Microsoft Corporation

6.22 Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

6.23 CloudMinds

6.24 Ozobot & Evollve Inc.

6.25 Segway Inc. and Ninebot

6.26 Erle Robotics

6.27 Adept Technology

6.28 Ekso Bionics

6.29 Lockheed Martin

6.30 Mazor Robotics

6.31 Pv-Kraftwerker

6.32 ReconRobotics Inc.

6.33 Seegrid

6.34 SpaceX

7.0 Cloud Robotics Market Forecast 2021 - 2026

7.1 Global Cloud Robotics Market 2021 - 2026

7.2 Total Cloud Robotics Market

7.3 Cloud Robotics Market by Technology

7.3.1 Cloud Robotics Market by Hardware Type

7.3.2 Cloud Robotics Market by Software Type

7.3.3 Cloud Robotics Market by Service Type

7.4 Cloud Robotics Market by Implementation Module

7.5 Cloud Robotics Market by Connectivity Technology

7.5.1 Cloud Robotics Market by Cellular Connectivity Technology

7.6 Cloud Robotics Market by Business Model

7.7 Cloud Robotics Market by Deployment Type

7.8 Cloud Robotics Market by Industrial, Enterprise, and Consumer Sectors

7.9 Artificial Intelligence Market in Cloud Robotics

7.10 5G in Cloud Robotics Market

7.11 Data Analytics Software Market in Cloud Robotics

7.12 Regional Cloud Robotics Market 2021 - 2026

7.13 Cloud Robotics Markets by Region

8.0 Drone Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

8.1 Global Drone Market Revenue Forecasts 2021 - 2026

8.1.1 Global Drone Market Size

8.1.2 Global Commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market Size

8.2 Commercial Drone Market by Segments

8.2.1 Commercial Drones Market by Product Type

8.2.2 Commercial Drone Market by Technology

8.2.3 Commercial Drone Market by Application Vertical

8.3 Regional Drone Market Revenue Forecasts 2021 - 2026

8.3.1 Commercial Drone Market by Region

9.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

10.0 Appendix: Digital Twinning

10.1 Global Digital Twins 2021 - 2026

10.2 Digital Twins Market by Type of Twinning 2021 - 2026

10.3 Digital Twins Applications 2021 - 2026

10.4 Digital Twins by Industry 2021 - 2026

10.5 Digital Twins in Manufacturing by Type 2021 - 2026

10.6 Digital Twins in Smart City by Type 2021 - 2026

10.7 Digital Twins in Automotive by Type 2021 - 2026

10.8 Digital Twins in Healthcare by Type 2021 - 2026

10.9 Digital Twins in Transport by Type 2021 - 2026

10.10 Digital Twins by Region 2021 - 2026



