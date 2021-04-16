RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Auction date2021-04-16
Loan1062
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013935319
Maturity2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln750 +/- 400
Volume offered, SEK mln4,000
Volume bought, SEK mln750
Number of bids12
Number of accepted bids3
Average yield0.367 %
Lowest accepted yield0.367 %
Highest yield0.368 %
% accepted at lowest yield       65.00


Auction date2021-04-16
Loan1053
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0002829192
Maturity2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln1,400
Volume bought, SEK mln500
Number of bids5
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield0.696 %
Lowest accepted yield0.693 %
Highest yield0.698 %
% accepted at lowest yield       100.00

 

Auction date2021-04-16
LoanREGS Kingdom of Sweden
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeXS2226974504
Maturity2030-09-09
Tendered volume, SEK mln250 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln600
Volume bought, SEK mln250
Number of bids6
Number of accepted bids3
Average yield0.287 %
Lowest accepted yield0.281 %
Highest yield0.291 %
% accepted at lowest yield       50.00

 