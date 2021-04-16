RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
Sveriges Riksbank
|Auction date
|2021-04-16
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|750 +/- 400
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|4,000
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|750
|Number of bids
|12
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|0.367 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.367 %
|Highest yield
|0.368 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|65.00
|Auction date
|2021-04-16
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,400
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|5
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|0.696 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.693 %
|Highest yield
|0.698 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2021-04-16
|Loan
|REGS Kingdom of Sweden
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|XS2226974504
|Maturity
|2030-09-09
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|250 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|600
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|250
|Number of bids
|6
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|0.287 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.281 %
|Highest yield
|0.291 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|50.00