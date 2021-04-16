Reducing Mobility Costs: Visibility, Tools and Best Practices

Dublin, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reducing Mobility Expenses by 20%-40% Made Easy - The Consultants Playbook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The information in this report is very valuable and worth 10's of thousands of dollars to the enterprise that have 100 devices and 100's of thousands of dollars to the enterprise that have 500+ devices.
It is about visibility, correct tools, and careful execution of best practices. As a consulting firm, the publisher works hard to enable enterprises to succeed with the ongoing task of managing mobility expenses. The information that follows is designed to be a practical guide of best practices to reduce your enterprise mobility costs. These opportunities for savings are for the enterprises that have thousands of devices and for smaller organizations, as well as those that operate in a BYOD environment.
The "insider information" provided in this document will clearly explain steps that your enterprise can take to achieve similar savings by following the step-by-step process that is defined within and using our Return-on-Investment (ROI) formulas with associated assumptions. Significant savings are not only possible, but likely, in terms of both hard and soft dollar costs.
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Enterprise Mobility Market Overview
- Industry
- CFO's - opportunity - Hero's
- Customer service
- Data usage
- Plan evolution
- Signal coverage
- The Truth
2.0 Observations of Existing Customers
- Overview
- Paying far more.
- Visibility
- The larger the number of devices - the less visibility
- The Tool
- Knowledge of plans
3.0 Custom Pricing - Unlimited Plan Offered by AT&T
- Time-sensitive information
- Plan details
- Up to $150 activation credits
- Custom opportunity qualifications
- Whom to contact
- Return-on-Investment Formulas
4.0 Mobility Rate Plans
- Generally available
- Cost differential three - $10 - $15 per month
- Custom
- Unlimited with a credit
- International Long Distance (ILD)
- International Roaming
- Prepaid plans
- Return-on-Investment Formulas
5.0 Contract Negotiation
- Background
- Billing review - less and less important
- How Useful is Negotiation?
- What to expect going forward
- Cost Savings Opportunities
6.0 Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)
- Overview
- What is an equitable stipend?
- Reasons to implement/keep BYOD
- $100,000 to $600,000
- Reasons to move from BYOD to corporate-owned
- Return-on-Investment Formulas
7.0 Carrier Partners
- Overview
- Reasons to contact a Solutions Provider (SP)
- Benefits of using carrier partners
- Return-on-Investment Formulas
8.0 Specialty Tools
- In General
- Needed Mobility Tools
- Smartsheet
- Mobile Expense Management (MEM)
- Mobility Central by Visage Mobile
- Return-on-Investment Formulas
9.0 Expert Assistance Considerations
- MEM vendor vertical markets
- Vendors providing MEM
- Services being provided
- All MEM vendors are not the same
- Discernment questions
10.0 Best Practices
- Definition of Best Practices
- Overview
- Step-by-Step
- Savings with Confidence
Appendix
- Typical Differences between a Carrier Rep and Solutions Provider
- 24-Month Cost Breakdown
- 30-Month Cost Breakdown using a Solutions Provider
- AT&T Multiline Day Pass Rates
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T Mobility
- ABS Communications
- Boston Scientific
- Brose
- Canadian County, OK
- Chesapeake Energy
- Commonwealth of Massachusetts
- Devon Energy
- FujiFilm
- Hughes, Hubbard, Reed LLC
- ICAP Services North America, LLC
- Loomis
- McJunkin Red Man
- Secure America
- T-Mobile
- The Riverside Company
- Unisys
- Verizon Wireless
- Visage Mobile
- Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen, Katz, LLC
- Washington Suburb Sanitary Commission (WSSC)
