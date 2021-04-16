Smart Home as a Service Global Market: Competitive Trends Threaten the Dominance of Home-Hub Providers

Dublin, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home as a Service" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Providing a comprehensive examination of all aspects of Smart Home as a Service (SHaaS), this report sets out to understand how use cases, customer environments, buying behaviours, and evolving ecosystem interactions all impact and influence the development of the connected home market.

The findings presented in this report showcase the results of primary and secondary research, including in-depth executive interviews and a broad stakeholder online survey. The outcomes offer a clear understanding of the trends and forces driving the business model evolution towards SHaaS, as well as lay out potential paths and manoeuvres for stakeholders looking to take advantage of the market opportunities that exist.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Research Background & Introduction

Summary of Findings.

ES 1.1 Introduction & Summary

ES.1.2 Trends & Forces Driving the Evolution of the Smart Home to SHaaS

ES.1.3 Monetization in the Modern Smart Home

ES.1.4 The Changing Smart Home Consumer

ES.1.4 The Evolution to SHaaS

ES.1.5 SHaaS Requires New Home Technology Capabilities

ES.1.6 Critical Considerations for SHaaS

1. INTRODUCTION: THE EVOLUTION OF SMART HOME DEVICES AND SERVICES

1.1 What do Smart Systems and Iot Mean in the Context of the Home?

1.2 Trends and Forces Have Changed the Role of the Smart Home Over Time

1.2.1 Socioeconomic Trends are Changing the Role of the Home in People's Lives

1.2.2 Technological Trends Set the Stage for Advanced Applications and Devices

1.2.3 Consumer Trends Lead to a Younger Generation that Demands Digital Convenience

1.2.4 Competitive Trends Threaten the Dominance of Home-Hub Providers

1.3 The Current State of the Smart Home and Why Business Model Evolution is Needed

1.4 What Does As-A-Service Really Mean?

1.5 Enter Smart Home as a Service

2. MONETIZATION IN THE MODERN SMART HOME

2.1 Overview of Monetization Models

2.2 The Current Smart Home Business Model Frustrates Consumers

2.3 New Means of Monetization and Revenue Models

2.4 SHaaS Shifts Go-To-Market Strategies

3. THE CHANGING CONSUMER: SMART HOME DEVICES AND SERVICES NEED TO CATER TO NEW DEMANDS

3.1 Varying Demographics Prioritize Different Uses

3.2 Consumer Painpoints & Player Trustworthiness

3.3 Smart Home Services are Emerging at Different Paces

3.4 Smart Home as a Service: Who Wants What?

3.5 Impact on Would-be SHaaS Suppliers

4. SMART HOME AS A SERVICE IS THE NEXT EVOLUTION OF THE SMART HOME

4.1 From the Supplier Perspective, SHaaS Focuses on Consolidating Devices & Ecosystems

4.1.1 Stage 1: Suppliers Offer Applications Provided by Independent Devices

4.1.2 Stage 2: Central Technology Hubs Control Multiple Disparate Smart Devices

4.1.3 Stage 3: Smart Home as a Service Emerges for Distinct Service Ecosystems

4.1.4 Stage 4: SHaaS Matures, Uses Overlapping Smart Home Service Ecosystems

4.2 From the User Perspective, SHaaS will Automate Frustrating Tasks and Simplify Installation, Use, Maintenance, and Decommissioning/Replacements

4.3 Overview of SHaaS Offerings

4.3.1 Smart Home Security

4.3.2 Energy Management

4.3.3 Health & Wellness

4.3.4 Comfort & Convenience

4.3.5 Predictive Maintenance & Decommissioning

4.3.6 Sustainability

4.3.7 Conclusion/Summation

5. SHAAS REQUIRES INTEROPERABILITY AND NEW TECHNICAL CAPABILITIES

5.1 Tech Evolution is Required to Enable SHaaS

5.1.1 Multimodal Sensors

5.1.2 Open Communication/Network Protocols

5.1.3 Next Generation In-Home Network Infrastructure

5.2 The Shifting Smart Home Ecosystem

5.3 For SHaaS To Emerge, Interfaces Must Converge

6. THE CHANGING SHAAS FUTURE WILL BEGET WINNERS AND LOSERS

6.1 Open, Interoperable Devices That Promote Services Will Catalyze the SHaaS Opportunity

6.2 Across the Value Chain, Players Need to Act Now and With an Eye to the Future

6.2.1 OEM Strategic Recommendations

6.2.2 Technology Supplier Strategic Recommendations

6.2.3 Software Provider Strategic Recommendations

6.2.4 Services/Integration Provider Strategic Recommendations

6.2.5 System Integrator/Contractor Strategic Recommendations

6.2.6 Recommendations for MDU Owners/Property Managers

6.2 SHaaS Report Conclusion

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Acuity Brands Inc.

Alarm.com

American Lighting Association (ALA)

Big Ass Fans

Canadian Gas Association (CGA)

CEDIA

College of Applied Health Sciences

ComEd An Exelon Company

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)

CSA Group

Daikin Applied Americas Inc.

Harbor Research

Hydro-Quebec

KNX Association

Legrand

MOEN Inc.

Netex Managed Services

NYSERDA

Resideo Technologies Inc.

Rheem Manufacturing Company

SnapAV / Control4

Southern California Edison Company

Southwire Company LLC

Telus

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

WAC Lighting

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hm4j7o