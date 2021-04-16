Global Self-Service Kiosk Market Report 2021: Adoption of Self-Service Kiosks is Witnessing Huge Growth Due to COVID-19

Dublin, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-Service Kiosk Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component, Type, and End-User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing Integration of Payment Gateway Systems Worldwide to Drive Self-Service Kiosks Market



The market was valued at US$ 11,319.3 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 21,415.4 million by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027.



The self-service kiosks offer several benefits to service providers, such as optimization of the overall cost of businesses by reducing the infrastructure set-up and labor cost. The self-service technologies permit the user to manage various services independently, without the participation of any representatives. They offer a higher level of customer satisfaction by offering control over their purchase decisions. These factors have led to the widespread adoption of self-service interactive kiosks in the urban areas.

Furthermore, to boost the urban living, self-service kiosks offers several valuable services - such as advertising, live transit feeds, free unlimited Wi-Fi access, and emergency notifications - to users. Rising adoption of Internet of things (IoT) and other smart connected devices is further adding value to consumer experience.

Smart kiosks are integrated with the world-class technologies, such as machine-to-machine communication, cloud, and IoT. Therefore, by leveraging these advanced technologies/ platforms, the self-service kiosks offer cost-effective access to information.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Self-Service Kiosks Market



The emergence and rapid spread of COVID-19 virus has paralyzed numerous countries, including developed as well as developing. The continuous surge in count of infected patients is threatening several industries across the globe.

The subsequent disruption in production and operation processes due to the COVID-19 outbreak has led to the hindrance of export and import of raw material and goods across the borders. Due to limited revenue growth in 2020, several owners of retail stores, malls, restaurants, and theme parks have postponed their plans of implementing self-service kiosks.

However, as COVID-19 recovery rate has begun improving each day, self-service kiosks are likely to gain traction. It is anticipated to boost consumer spending by approximately 30% (as per the industry experts). Therefore, enterprises are expected to invest and implement kiosks in the coming months of 2021, which would, in turn, surge the demand for self-service kiosks.

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Asia Pacific self-service kiosks market was marginal in 2020.



