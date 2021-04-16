Asia Pacific Buy Now Pay Later Market Investment Report 2021-2028: Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics

Dublin, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Buy now pay later (BNPL) trend is becoming popular across APAC by enabling consumers to defer payments and access credit. The increase in uptake of BNPL service across APAC has been fuelled by Gen Z and millennial shoppers. Some companies which have embraced BNPL service include Grab, ride hailing firm; Traveloka, a travel platform; Tokopedia, an ecommerce marketplace; and Alibaba and JD.com, e-commerce giants.

Some pure players operating in the market include Kredivo (Indonesia) and Hoolah (Singapore). The BNPL trend has also taken off in Australia where players including Afterpay, Zip Pay, and Splitit have taken share from traditional credit card companies owing to fast approvals.



Afterpay is planning to further expand in Asia by capitalizing on acquisition of EmpatKali, Singapore-based BNPL firm. For year ended June 2020, Afterpay had around 10M active users. In July 2020 , Afterpay collaborated with Google Pay to extend its BNPL service. Also, earlier in May 2020, Tencent, Chinese multinational conglomerate, bought a 5% stake in Afterpay for US$252M.



Even in Southeast Asia, the BNPL trend has been gaining popularity and attracting investments. For instance, Cashalo, an online lending firm, received funding of US$20M via its Hong Kong-based parent firm Oriente and is expanding BNPL offering in the Philippines, to compete against local competitors such as BillEase and Manila-based Jungle and TendoPay .

Scope



BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players



Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast

Online Channel

POS Channel

Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Education: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by Product Category

Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group

Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income

Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender

Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis

This offering is a bundled offering, combining one regional and 10 country reports:

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

