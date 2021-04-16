Outlook on the Implantable Sensor Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Application, End-user and Geography

Dublin, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Implantable Sensor Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type; Application; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the implantable sensor market was valued at US$ 4,912.00 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 11,415.62 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2020-2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global implantable sensor market, and the factors driving and restraining the market growth.



Based on type, the global implantable sensor market is segmented into glucose sensor, temperature sensor, oxygen sensor, pressure sensor, and others. In 2019, the glucose sensor segment accounted for the highest share of the market. The growth for this segment is attributed to growing cases of diabetes coupled with increasing adoption of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices.



The growth of the implantable sensor market is driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing adoption of mobile healthcare technologies. However, low rate of adoption in emerging countries is the major factors hindering the market growth. Analog Devices, Inc.; DEXCOM, INC.; Glusense Ltd.; Honeywell International Inc.; Medtronic; NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.; Pinnacle Technology Inc.; Sensirion AG; TE Connectivity; and Texas Instruments Incorporated are among the major companies operating in the market.

14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ulf6vr