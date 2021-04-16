Global Private Wireless Networks Market Report 2021-2026: Evaluate 5G NR and the Market Outlook for MNO and VNO to Offer Private IoT Networks

Dublin, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private Wireless Networks Market by LTE, 5G, and Edge Computing in Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Solutions 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report evaluates 5G NR and the market outlook for MNO and VNO to offer private IoT networks for the benefit of industrial automation and mission-critical enterprise applications and services. The report evaluates major players, technologies, and solutions.
Carrier-supported private LTE and 5G networks will consist of Virtualized Network Solutions, Dedicated/Non-Virtualized Network Solutions, and Hybrid Network Solutions with an anticipated global market opportunity of $12.6, $9.2B, and $17.1B respectively.
LTE Advanced (LTE-A) represents a major step in the evolution of 4G technology, providing mobile coverage, higher performance, and greater connection stability. The 5G New Radio (NR) access technology is a part of 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) architecture that is composed of LTE evolution and millimeter wave (mmWave) technology that will be operable from sub-1 GHz to 24+ GHz in a range of the low band, mid-band, and high band.
A variety of complementary technologies will enable 5G NR supported systems including massive MIMO, advanced LPDC, TDD subframe, beamforming, and mmWave radiofrequency.
For communication service providers, mmWave will bring both challenges and opportunities for general RAN infrastructure and in particular for the private Internet of Things (IoT) networks for industrial automation and mission-critical services for enterprise across many industry verticals.
The higher frequencies suffer from attenuation, which means they lose signal over distance and when they hit objects (even water vapor, but especially solid objects like trees, buildings, etc.). This is why there is a need for massive MIMO and other multi-signal approaches to help, along with beam-forming to direct RF energy to where it is needed, but the signal is so directional in nature that it is very hard to maintain with a moving object.
From an infrastructure and managed services perspective, 5G NR will facilitate vertical market opportunities for vendors to offer distributed macro-cell base stations, small cells units, remote radio head units, and C-RAN baseband units for both dedicated and shared resource networks. 5G RRHs unit shipment alone will grow at over 70% CAGR and will exceed 115M units by 2026.
Enterprise and industrial segments will continue to deploy private networks utilizing LTE and WiFi. Many of these networks will evolve to 5G and include edge computing to maximize overall throughput and minimize latency, which will be crucial for certain critical communications solutions such as industrial process automation.
The report also assesses market challenges, opportunities, and the overall outlook for 5G NR equipment and components. The report provides detailed forecasts for equipment globally and regionally as well as investment in 5G NR by industry vertical.
Select Report Findings:
- The carrier-provided 5G indoor market will reach $2.1B globally by 2026, growing at 51.9% CAGR
- The highest ROI solutions for carrier LTE-A and 5GNR offerings will be for enterprise applications and industrial automation
- Growth of private LTE and 5G solutions for enterprise and industrial customers is 37% faster than public apps and services
- 5GNR solutions will be largely fixed wireless WAN connectivity and support of industrial private communications networks
- Solutions will consist of Fully Virtualized, Dedicated/Non-Virtualized, and Hybrid Network Solutions for business customers
- Carriers will move ahead aggressively with non-standalone 5G but will realize significant benefits with 5G core network upgrades
- 5G wireless deployment in indoor environments within smart cities and suburbs will exceed the total of all exurban and rural areas combined globally
- The global 5G fixed wireless transport to smart buildings for specifically for support of WiFi connectivity/backhaul will reach $320.8M by 2026
- 5G subscription within public networks will exceed private through 2026, although the latter will experience a 20% faster growth rate, set to overtake the former by 2030
Examples of some recent carrier-supported private wireless deployments include the following:
- Verizon: The company recently partnered with U.K. port operator Associated British Ports (ABP) to provide the Port of Southampton with a private 5G wireless network. The port of Southampton is a part of a large supply chain, accounting for £40 billion in U.K. exports yearly. Southampton also serves as the country's largest port for cars (nearly 900,000/year) and cruise liners. The network runs on the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud, which offers edge computing capabilities.
- AT&T: The company established a public/private partnership with Chicago's MxD (Manufacturing x Digital), has created a 5G private network with funding from the Department of Defense and other private members. The wireless network is meant to help companies learn how to improve their manufacturing operations through 5G networks. The MxD private network uses only two radios, one with mmWave 5G and the other with sub-6 5G that connects to AT&T's central network core.
