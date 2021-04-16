Global Health Reference eLibrary Collection 2021: Access 15+ Titles in This Annual Service, Plus One Hard Copy of Each Title

Dublin, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health Reference Library - eBook Collection" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The enhanced eBook platform, Health Reference Library, offers an intuitive search function and an expanded suite of research tools

It provides ongoing access to all current and future health publications, including the Health Reference Series and Teen Health Series collections along with other health and special edition titles. The subscription also includes one print copy of each title published during the subscription period, approximately 18 titles a year.

Designed for individuals with no specific medical knowledge, these easy-to-use and authoritative sources provide basic medical information for patients, families, caregivers, and the general public. Users will find the volumes to be excellent resources for reference, research, and personal information.

Content Scope and Coverage

Each sourcebook

is organized in a logical and thoughtful way that presents overarching concepts before methodically drilling down to more detailed topics

is expertly compiled from the vast array of consumer health information available on a particular topic

pulls together a wide variety of articles from authoritative sources to inform and educate readers about a medical condition, disease or disorder

contains content written at the level of a general audience

presents the most up-to-date information while also making sure that those updates will be meaningful over time

Platform Features

Health Reference Library allows users to access these valuable resources however and whenever they want on multiple devices including tablets and smartphones.

Features include:

Natural Language Search engine that allows users to search in and across volumes and to take advantage of the suggested searches provided to them based on their own search terms.

Personal accounts for individual users

Permanent links for individual title linking

Handy research tools, including citation generation, highlights and notes creation, saving, downloading, emailing, and sharing on social media

Clean, intuitive interface

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/38zyqs





