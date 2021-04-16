Outlook on the Bioprocess Filtration Global Market to 2026 - Growth Drivers and Demand Opportunities

Dublin, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioprocess Filtration: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the market for bioprocess filtration is categorized into the following segments: by technology, by products, by end use, and by application. By technology, the market for bioprocess filtration is categorized into tangential flow/cross flow filtration, depth filtration and normal filtration segments. By products, the market is broadly categorized into two groups, namely, systems and consumables and accessories. By application, the market is categorized into the following segments: antibodies, proteins, DNA/RNA molecules, blood components and others (cell therapy, gene therapy raw materials-viral particles, peptides, vaccines) segments. By end use the market for bioprocess filtration is categorized into the following segments: lab scale/R&D process scale/preparative scale, production scale, and academic.
Additionally, the report will cover the current dynamics and trends that are driving the demand for bioprocess filtration products, key manufacturers of bioprocess filtration products and the recent industry associations. Further, the market will be analyzed from the global and regional perspective and growth potential.
Report Includes:
- 23 tables
- A brief general outlook of the global market for bioprocess filtration technologies within the industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Discussion of current and future market potentional for bioprocess filtration methods, technology updates and other macroeconomic factors influencing the progress of the market
- Estimation of market size and corresponding market share analysis of the global bioprocess filtration market by product type, technology, application, end use and geographical region
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the business of biopharma and associated markets as compared to overall bioprocess industry
- Competitive landscape comprising the key development strategies adopted by leading market players and their company share analysis
- Descriptive company profiles of the major market participants, including 3M Co., Asahi Kaesi Corp., Cytiva, Danaher Corp., Merck Millipore and Sartorius AG
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Biologics Manufacturing
- Biologics Manufacturing Process
- Upstream Processing
- Cell Harvesting and Clarification
- Downstream Processing
- Single-Use Technology (SUT)
- Trends Impacting Biologics and Biomanufacturing Activities
- Growth Drivers and Demand Opportunities
- Challenges and Threats
- Trends Impacting Bioprocess Filtration
- Disposable and Single-Use Systems are Increasingly Becoming Common among Upstream Operations
- Wave of Consolidation Activities
- Product Launches
- Bioprocess Filtration Market
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Business of Biopharma and Associated Markets
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Membrane Filtration Technologies
- Membrane Filtration Overview
- Material Composition of Membrane Filters
- Cross-Flow and Tangential Flow Filtration
- Biomolecular Filtration Configurations
- Ceramic Membranes
- Plastic-Irradiated-Etched Filters
- Advantages of Membrane Systems
- Disadvantages of Membrane Systems
- Application of Membrane Filtration in the Biomolecular Separations Industry
- Applications in the BioPharma Industry
- Tangential Flow Filtration (TFF)
- Depth Filtration Technologies
- Dead-End Filtration/Normal Flow Filtration
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Tangential Flow Filtration Products
- Systems
- Consumables
- Depth Flow Filtration Technologies
- Consumables
- Sales Dynamics of Depth Filter Products
- Normal Flow Filtration
- Systems
- Consumables
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Overview
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Proteins (Including Recombinant Proteins)
- Blood Components
- DNA/RNA Molecules for Gene Therapy
- Gene Addition
- Gene Correction
- Gene Silencing
- Reprogramming
- Cell Elimination
- Plasmid and Exosomes for Gene Therapy
- Others
- Cell Therapy
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End Use
- Lab Scale/R&D
- Process/Preparative Scale
- Production Scale Separation
- Academic Scale
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- RoW
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Introduction
- Company Market Shares of Bioprocess Filtration Technologies
- Tangential Flow Filtration
- Depth Flow Filtration
- Normal Flow Filtration
- Recent Industry Developments
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- 3M Co.
- Alva Laval Ab
- Applied Membrane Technology
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Cantel Medical
- Ge Healthcare Life Sciences (Cytiva)
- Gea Process Engineering/Gea Filtration
- Meissner Filtration Products
- Milliporesigma
- Pall Corp.
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Pendotech
- Philos
- Porvair Plc
- Repligen Corp.
- Sartorius Stedium Biotech Gmbh
- Synder Filtration
- Tami Industries
- W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
