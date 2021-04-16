Outlook on the Bioprocess Filtration Global Market to 2026 - Growth Drivers and Demand Opportunities

Dublin, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioprocess Filtration: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the market for bioprocess filtration is categorized into the following segments: by technology, by products, by end use, and by application. By technology, the market for bioprocess filtration is categorized into tangential flow/cross flow filtration, depth filtration and normal filtration segments. By products, the market is broadly categorized into two groups, namely, systems and consumables and accessories. By application, the market is categorized into the following segments: antibodies, proteins, DNA/RNA molecules, blood components and others (cell therapy, gene therapy raw materials-viral particles, peptides, vaccines) segments. By end use the market for bioprocess filtration is categorized into the following segments: lab scale/R&D process scale/preparative scale, production scale, and academic.

Additionally, the report will cover the current dynamics and trends that are driving the demand for bioprocess filtration products, key manufacturers of bioprocess filtration products and the recent industry associations. Further, the market will be analyzed from the global and regional perspective and growth potential.

Report Includes:

23 tables

A brief general outlook of the global market for bioprocess filtration technologies within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Discussion of current and future market potentional for bioprocess filtration methods, technology updates and other macroeconomic factors influencing the progress of the market

Estimation of market size and corresponding market share analysis of the global bioprocess filtration market by product type, technology, application, end use and geographical region

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the business of biopharma and associated markets as compared to overall bioprocess industry

Competitive landscape comprising the key development strategies adopted by leading market players and their company share analysis

Descriptive company profiles of the major market participants, including 3M Co., Asahi Kaesi Corp., Cytiva, Danaher Corp., Merck Millipore and Sartorius AG

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Biologics Manufacturing

Biologics Manufacturing Process

Upstream Processing

Cell Harvesting and Clarification

Downstream Processing

Single-Use Technology (SUT)

Trends Impacting Biologics and Biomanufacturing Activities

Growth Drivers and Demand Opportunities

Challenges and Threats

Trends Impacting Bioprocess Filtration

Disposable and Single-Use Systems are Increasingly Becoming Common among Upstream Operations

Wave of Consolidation Activities

Product Launches

Bioprocess Filtration Market

Impact of COVID-19 on the Business of Biopharma and Associated Markets

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology

Membrane Filtration Technologies

Membrane Filtration Overview

Material Composition of Membrane Filters

Cross-Flow and Tangential Flow Filtration

Biomolecular Filtration Configurations

Ceramic Membranes

Plastic-Irradiated-Etched Filters

Advantages of Membrane Systems

Disadvantages of Membrane Systems

Application of Membrane Filtration in the Biomolecular Separations Industry

Applications in the BioPharma Industry

Tangential Flow Filtration (TFF)

Depth Filtration Technologies

Dead-End Filtration/Normal Flow Filtration

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Tangential Flow Filtration Products

Systems

Consumables

Depth Flow Filtration Technologies

Consumables

Sales Dynamics of Depth Filter Products

Normal Flow Filtration

Systems

Consumables

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Overview

Monoclonal Antibodies

Proteins (Including Recombinant Proteins)

Blood Components

DNA/RNA Molecules for Gene Therapy

Gene Addition

Gene Correction

Gene Silencing

Reprogramming

Cell Elimination

Plasmid and Exosomes for Gene Therapy

Others

Cell Therapy

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End Use

Lab Scale/R&D

Process/Preparative Scale

Production Scale Separation

Academic Scale

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Japan

China

South Korea

India

RoW

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Introduction

Company Market Shares of Bioprocess Filtration Technologies

Tangential Flow Filtration

Depth Flow Filtration

Normal Flow Filtration

Recent Industry Developments

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

3M Co.

Alva Laval Ab

Applied Membrane Technology

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Cantel Medical

Ge Healthcare Life Sciences (Cytiva)

Gea Process Engineering/Gea Filtration

Meissner Filtration Products

Milliporesigma

Pall Corp.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Pendotech

Philos

Porvair Plc

Repligen Corp.

Sartorius Stedium Biotech Gmbh

Synder Filtration

Tami Industries

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

