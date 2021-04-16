TraPac appoints Dan Bergman as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Los Angeles, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of International Transportation Inc. (ITI), the holding company of TraPac, LLC (TraPac), which operates container terminals in the U.S. ports of Los Angeles and Oakland, today announced the appointment of Dan Bergman to serve as the new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective May 3, 2021. Bergman, a seasoned leader in the maritime industry with more than 18 years of experience optimizing terminal operations on the West Coast, most recently served as Vice President of Operations at Total Terminals International, LLC.

Bergman will assume responsibility for the overall performance of TraPac with a focus on safety, environment, customers, operations, governance, and maximizing returns to investors.

"Dan Bergman is a strong leader with a diverse background in the maritime and container terminal business," said Osamu Sakurada Chair of International Transportation Inc.’s Board of Directors. "Over the past few years, we have made significant investments to accelerate sustainability, efficiency, and profitability in our operations. Dan’s deep understanding of the business will provide the foundation needed to support our world class facilities and continue to drive value for our customers and stakeholders.”

Bergman said, “I am excited to join the TraPac team as its next President and CEO. Leading an organization with state-of-the-art facilities and technologies and a dedicated team is what attracted me to this position. I look forward to working with the team and the Board to build on the positive momentum of the business.”

Bergman has held significant leadership positions across his 18 years in the maritime industry including leadership roles at Horizon Lines and APM Terminals before moving into his most recent role as Vice President of Operations at Total Terminals International, LLC.

About International Transportation Inc.

International Transportation Inc. (ITI) is a strategic alliance between Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd (MOL) and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. ITI is a holding company of TraPac, LLC (TraPac).

About TraPac, LLC

TraPac was established in 1985 to operate a competitive container terminal featuring state-of-the-art technologies and facilities in the Port of Los Angeles. On the U.S. West Coast, TraPac opened the Los Angeles terminal in 1987 and a facility in Oakland in 1990. TraPac was among the first to make full use of information technology to boost terminal operating efficiency. www.trapac.com

