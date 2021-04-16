Worldwide In Vitro Diagnostics Industry to 2025 - Impact of Chronic Diseases

Dublin, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this study is global. The research analyzes each market and its applications, regulatory environment, technologies involved, market projections and market shares. The emerging markets discussed include countries such as India, China, Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, Brazil and Russia, among others. The report also examines IVD market drivers, as well as restraints and challenges affecting its growth. Further, the report also highlights the emerging products and technologies and associated start-ups that are likely to accelerate the growth of the IVD industry through their best practices in the research and development of IVDs. Excluded from this study is diagnostic testing such as imaging, veterinary diagnostics and their associated products.

This study will provide information on these areas:

Structure and current market size of the IVD market as outlined with forecasts through 2025.

Impact of chronic diseases, growing and aging populations.

Current technology and product suppliers and key innovations.

A look at the IVD industry and trends affecting the market.

Markets by each segment (immunochemistry, molecular diagnostics, POC tests, clinical microbiology, hematology and tissue diagnostics).

A global overview showing market data for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Africa and the Middle East (LAAM).

Emerging opportunities and potential investment opportunity areas for IVD.

Technology patent trends relating to IVD.

Profiles for more than 20 companies in the industry with significant contributions and market shares.

Report Includes:

47 data tables and 21 additional tables

An overview of the global market for in vitro diagnostics (IVD) within the industry

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Assessment of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and identification of growth-inhibiting areas that affect the global market

Evaluation of market size and forecast, and technological advancements within the industry; and market share analysis of the global IVD market by application, segment and region

A look at how the rise in the number of diseases like respiratory infections, hospital-acquired infections (HAI), and sexually transmitted diseases are creating a constant need for IVD testing in hospitals and laboratories

Coverage of technologies such as IVD for neglected infectious diseases, chemistry-based portable analysis and discussion on advantages of microfluidic platform based POC tests

Detailed description on COVID-9 pandemic, including symptoms, and progression; information on coronavirus disease 2019 testing basics and impact analysis of COVID-19 on the IVD market

Comprehensive company profiles of major market players, including Abbott Diagnostics Inc., Beckman Coulter, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

IVDs are of significant value to the general public, as they are deemed not only as indispensable tools of medical diagnoses but also as decision-making aids for disease prevention and timely treatment to enhance well-being and keep healthcare costs under check. In addition, IVDs are also one of the vital aids that address the needs of governments, payers and patients by delivering optimal, individualized and affordable treatments.

These factors and rapid technological developments should drive the growth of the IVD market in the next five years. The market is also expected to be driven by the aging demographics of the developed world, the rising demand and improving healthcare infrastructure in the developing world and, most importantly, the shift from curative to preventive healthcare for both infectious and chronic diseases such as diabetes. Further, two emerging segments of IVDs companion diagnostics and next-generation sequencing techniques - are expected to contribute to the market growth of IVDs through the decade.

Global Market Trends

The most significant market trend during 2020 was the origin and global spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Originating in late 2019 in China, the virus quickly became a global pandemic. Global health organizations and diagnostic manufacturers quickly developed and approved tests for the virus. This effort overwhelmed all other trends in 2020. One effect of this activity was a complete halt of merger and acquisition activity among major diagnostic manufacturers in 2020.

Because of its large population and its position as a medical technology innovation hub, North America is the global leader in terms of IVD utilization. It remains the largest market. The emerging markets of India, China, Russia and Brazil are poised to grow at double-digit growth rates due to rising incomes, growing healthcare budgets and heightened health awareness among the population.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Readership

Scope of Report

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Global Market Trends

Chapter 3 Market Landscape

COVID-19 Global Pandemic

Coronavirus Disease 2019 Testing Basics

Diagnostic Tests with Alternative Options

Molecular Diagnostic Tests

Increasing Access to Testing

Antigen Tests

Antibody (Serology) Tests

In Vitro Diagnostic Testing EUAs

Diagnostic Tests

Serology/Antibody Tests

Tests for the Management of COVID-19 Patients

Market Overview and Segmentation

Key Findings

Factors Influencing the Global IVD Market

Drivers

Challenges

Regulatory Landscape

IVD Regulations in North America

IVD Regulations in Europe

IVD Regulations in Asia-Pacific

IVD Regulations in LAAM (Latin America, Africa and Middle East)

Chapter 4 Global Market for IVD by Product Segment

Immunochemistry

POC IVD

Molecular Diagnostic Testing

Hematology

Clinical Microbiology

Tissue Diagnostic Testing

Trends in IVD Segments

Competitive Structure

Market Share Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Market for Immunochemistry Testing

Blood Gas, Electrolytes and Metabolites (BGEM)

Endocrine

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Urinalysis

Diabetes

Cardiology

Blood Screening

Others

FDA Product Approvals in 2020

Chapter 6 Global Market for POC Testing

Glucose Testing

BGEM

Cardiac Marker Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Drug and Alcohol Abuse Testing

Hematology and Hemostasis Testing

Cholesterol Testing

Urine Chemistry Testing

Tumor Marker Testing

Other Types of POC Testing

FDA Product Approvals in 2020

Chapter 7 Global Market for Hematology Testing

Routine Hematology Tests

Hemostasis

FDA Product Approvals in 2020

Chapter 8 Global Market for Molecular Diagnostic Testing

Infectious Diseases

Blood Screening

Oncology

Genetic Testing

Others (Companion Diagnostics, Prenatal Genetic Tests and Rare Diseases)

FDA Product Approvals in 2020

Chapter 9 Global Market for Clinical Microbiology Testing

Blood Culture

General Culture (Urine/Saliva/Stool/Sputum/CSF and Other Body Fluids)

Identification and Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing

FDA Product Approvals in 2020

Chapter 10 Global Market for Tissue Diagnostic Testing

Cancer Diagnosis

Tissue Typing

Pathogen Detection

Chapter 11 Regional Analysis

Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAAM

International Health Expenditure and Trends

North America

Europe

Western Europe

Central and Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America, Africa and Middle East (LAAM)

Chapter 12 Market Trends

End Users

Trends

Product Categories

Trends

Technology Trends

Industry Developments

Opportunities

IVD for Neglected Infectious Diseases

Portable Devices Compatible with Simple Detection Platforms

Chemistry-Based Portable Analyzers

Improved Sample Preservation Technologies

New Detection Technologies

Alternative Technologies to PCR

Key Biomarkers for Diseases of the Developing World

Microfluidic Platform-based POC Tests for Remote Settings

Combining Multiple Detection Technologies into a Single Instrument

Chapter 13 Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 14 Patent Review

Coronavirus COVID-19 Diagnostics

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

Abbott Diagnostics Inc.

Alere San Diego Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Beckman Coulter (Part Of Danaher)

Becton Dickinson And Co.

Biomerieux

Bio-Rad

Danaher Corp.

Elitech Group

Hologic Inc.

Instrumentation Laboratory

Kementec A/S

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics Corp.

Quidel Corp.

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc.

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Transasia Bio-Medicals

Werfen Group

Chapter 16 Appendix

