Dublin, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Electric Beds Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product; Application; End User and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the Asia Pacific electric bed market is expected to reach US$ 1,027.55 million in 2027 from US$ 446.36 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the Asia Pacific electric beds market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.



Based on product, the electric bed market is segmented into semi-automatic electric beds and fully automatic electric beds. The semi-automatic segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, the fully automatic electric beds segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Electric beds allow adjusting both upper and lower body positions as well as the height of the bed. They help in dealing with a variety of medical issues and exponentially increase comfort. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), and diabetes escalate the demand for electric beds. Also, the patients in higher stages of cancer lose their ability to perform various physiological tasks on their own, and electric beds assist healthcare staff looking after such patients. As per estimates by the Globocan 2018: India Factsheet, there were 1,157,294 new cancer cases and 784,821 cancer deaths in 2018. Thus, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the Asia Pacific electric bed market. Also, the rising number of hospitals and clinics across Asia Pacific would boost the market growth during the forecast period.



The growth of the Asia Pacific electric beds market is attributed to key driving factors such as rise in number of chronic diseases, increasing number of hospitals and clinics and increase in number of public-private partnership in healthcare industry. However, the steep prices of electric beds and reduction in average length of hospital stays by population are likely to hinder the market growth.



Arjo Medical Devices, Hill Rom Holding Inc. and Medline Industries, Inc are among the leading companies operating in the Asia Pacific electric beds market.



