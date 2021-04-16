Insights on the Payment Gateway Global Market to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payment Gateway Market Research Report by Type - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Payment Gateway Market is expected to grow from USD 50,312.85 Million in 2020 to USD 94,198.97 Million by the end of 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Payment Gateway to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



The Integrated is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on Type, the Payment Gateway Market is examined across Hosted and Integrated. The Hosted commanded the largest size in the Payment Gateway Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Integrated is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Travel & Hospitality is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on Industry, the Payment Gateway Market is examined across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality. The Banking, Financial Services & Insurance commanded the largest size in the Payment Gateway Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Travel & Hospitality is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on Geography, the Payment Gateway Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded the largest size in the Payment Gateway Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Payment Gateway Market including 2Checkout, Adyen, Allied Wallet, Ltd., Amazon Payments Inc., Ant Financial Services Group, Authorize.Net Corporation, Avenues Payments India Pvt. Ltd., BitPay, Inc., BluePay, Inc., Cardstream Limited, CCBill, LLC, Fiserv, Inc., GoCardless Ltd., Ingenico Group, Merchant Warrior, Paypal Holdings, Inc., Secure Trading Limited, Stripe Inc., Wirecard AG, and Worldpay, Inc..



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Payment Gateway Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Payment Gateway Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Payment Gateway Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Payment Gateway Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Payment Gateway Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Payment Gateway Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Payment Gateway Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Industry Outlook

3.4. Type Outlook

3.5. Geography Outlook

3.6. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rise in the use of mobile wallets as well as advancements in mobile payment technology

5.1.1.2. Increase in online transactions along with the emergence of the token system, cash pooling, and cashless transactions

5.1.1.3. Development of new standards to govern the flow of money

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Potential issues related to processing multiple currencies and system integration

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Growing adoption of payment-as-a-service model

5.1.3.2. Potential adoption of crypto payments by merchants

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Data breaches and evolving cyberattacks

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global Payment Gateway Market, By Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hosted

6.3. Integrated



7. Global Payment Gateway Market, By Industry

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Aerospace & Defense

7.3. Automotive & Transportation

7.4. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

7.5. Building, Construction & Real Estate

7.6. Consumer Goods & Retail

7.7. Education

7.8. Energy & Utilities

7.9. Government & Public Sector

7.10. Healthcare & Life Sciences

7.11. Information Technology

7.12. Manufacturing

7.13. Media & Entertainment

7.14. Telecommunication

7.15. Travel & Hospitality



8. Americas Payment Gateway Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Payment Gateway Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. South Korea

9.10. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Payment Gateway Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis

11.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

11.5. Competitive Scenario

11.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.5.4. Investment & Funding

11.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. 2Checkout

12.2. Adyen

12.3. Allied Wallet, Ltd.

12.4. Amazon Payments Inc.

12.5. Ant Financial Services Group

12.6. Authorize.Net Corporation

12.7. Avenues Payments India Pvt. Ltd.

12.8. BitPay, Inc.

12.9. BluePay, Inc.

12.10. Cardstream Limited

12.11. CCBill, LLC

12.12. Fiserv, Inc.

12.13. GoCardless Ltd.

12.14. Ingenico Group

12.15. Merchant Warrior

12.16. Paypal Holdings, Inc.

12.17. Secure Trading Limited

12.18. Stripe Inc.

12.19. Wirecard AG

12.20. Worldpay, Inc.



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9mdibk