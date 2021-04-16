Global Online Gambling Market Research Report (2020 to 2025) - Featuring 888 Holdings, Bet265 and Flutter Entertainment Among Others

Dublin, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Gambling Market Research Report by Game (Bingo, Casino/Poker, Lottery, Social Gaming, and Sports Betting), by Device (Desktop and Mobile), by Payment Mode - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Online Gambling Market is expected to grow from USD 58,719.56 Million in 2020 to USD 95,023.13 Million by the end of 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Online Gambling to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



The Sports Betting is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on Game, the Online Gambling Market is examined across Bingo, Casino/Poker, Lottery, Social Gaming, and Sports Betting. The Sports Betting commanded the largest size in the Online Gambling Market in 2020, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Mobile is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on Device, the Online Gambling Market is examined across Desktop and Mobile. The Desktop commanded the largest size in the Online Gambling Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Mobile is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Real Money is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on Payment Mode, the Online Gambling Market is examined across Real Money and Virtual Money. The Real Money commanded the largest size in the Online Gambling Market in 2020, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on Geography, the Online Gambling Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Europe, Middle East & Africa commanded the largest size in the Online Gambling Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Online Gambling Market including 888 Holdings PLC, Bet365 Group Ltd, BETSSON AB, Betway Group, Flutter Entertainment PLC, Fortuna Entertainment Group N.V, GVC Holdings PLC, Rhinoceros Operations Ltd, The Hong Kong Jockey Club, and The Stars Group Inc..



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. the ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Online Gambling Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Online Gambling Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Online Gambling Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Online Gambling Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Online Gambling Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Online Gambling Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Online Gambling Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Game Outlook

3.4. Device Outlook

3.5. Payment Mode Outlook

3.6. Geography Outlook

3.7. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing smartphone adoption coupled with the high internet penetration

5.1.1.2. Legalization of online gambling and relaxation of government regulations and policies

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Cybercrime & hacking issues related with the online gambling platform

5.1.2.2. Slow adoption of online gambling in favor of land based casinos

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Adoption of virtual currencies as payment processing

5.1.3.2. Technology advancements in online gambling platforms with integration of AI, VR & Blockchain

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Cultural barriers & rising addiction behaviour issues

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global Online Gambling Market, By Game

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Bingo

6.3. Casino/Poker

6.4. Lottery

6.5. Social Gaming

6.6. Sports Betting



7. Global Online Gambling Market, By Device

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Desktop

7.3. Mobile



8. Global Online Gambling Market, By Payment Mode

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Real Money

8.3. Virtual Money



9. Americas Online Gambling Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Online Gambling Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. South Korea

10.10. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Online Gambling Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis

12.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

12.5. Competitive Scenario

12.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.5.4. Investment & Funding

12.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. 888 Holdings PLC

13.2. Bet365 Group Ltd

13.3. BETSSON AB

13.4. Betway Group

13.5. Flutter Entertainment PLC

13.6. Fortuna Entertainment Group N.V

13.7. GVC Holdings PLC

13.8. Rhinoceros Operations Ltd

13.9. The Hong Kong Jockey Club

13.10. The Stars Group Inc.



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fzr1wc