16 April 2021







Company Announcement number 33/2021

Auctions of mortgage covered bonds for the refinancing of RD Cibor6® and FlexKort®





Realkredit Danmark will hold auctions on SDRO’s for the refinancing of RD Cibor6® and FlexKort® as of 1 July 2021. The auctions will be held on 26 - 27 May 2021.

Realkredit Danmark will open a 4-year mortgage covered bond (SDRO) without an interest rate floor to put on the auctions for the refinancing of RD Cibor6®. The bond will be used for new loan offers at a later stage. At the auction, investors make their bids on the spread to CIBOR 6M.

The characteristics of the new bond are listed in the appendix. The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.

For the refinancing of FlexKort® the existing bond, DK0004615713, will be put on the auction. The bond will be used for new loan offers at a later stage. At the auction, investors are expected to make their bids on the bond price.

The terms and conditions as well as the preliminary amount of bonds to be refinanced are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

The final amounts to be auctioned will be announced early May.





Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

