[iliad press release] Procedures for participating in the Annual General Meeting on June 2, 2021

Paris, April 16, 2021

Procedures for participating in the Annual General Meeting on June 2, 2021

iliad’s Board of Directors has called the Annual General Meeting for June 2, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the Company’s head office.

In view of the Covid-19 restrictions currently in place in France concerning travel and group meetings, the Board of Directors has decided that the Annual General Meeting will, on an exceptional basis, be held virtually, i.e. without the physical attendance of shareholders and other eligible attendees.

The agenda, proposed resolutions and main procedures for participating in and voting at the Annual General Meeting were published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (the French legal gazette) today.

The procedures for participating in the Annual General Meeting may change in line with any new health restrictions and/or legal requirements. In order to be informed of the final procedures, shareholders are therefore invited to regularly check the section of the Company’s website dedicated to the 2021 Annual General Meeting at https://www.iliad.fr/en/investisseurs/assemblee-generale , which will be regularly updated as appropriate.



About the iliad Group

iliad is the parent company of Free, the inventor of the Freebox, the first multiservice box on ADSL. Free is behind numerous innovations in the Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband access segment (VoIP, IPTV, flat-rate calling plans to multiple destinations, etc.) and provides straightforward and innovative offerings at the best prices. Since January 2012, Free has brought mobile phone usage within everyone’s reach with straightforward, no-commitment offerings at very attractive prices. As at December 31, 2020, Free had more than 20 million subscribers in France (6.7 million Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband subscribers and 13.4 million mobile subscribers). On May 29, 2018, the Group launched its mobile network in Italy under the iliad brand, becoming the country’s fourth operator, and had over 7.2 million subscribers at December 31, 2020. With the acquisition of Play, the leading mobile network operator in Poland, it has become the sixth largest mobile operator in Europe by number of subscribers (excluding M2M). On March 23, 2021, the Group launched its B2B activity in France, under the Free Pro brand.



