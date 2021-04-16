Insights on the Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Global Market to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market Research Report by Form (Concentrated Oil, Cream, Food Additive, Inhaled Liquids, and Supplement Capsule), by Source (Inorganic and Organic), by Distribution Mode, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market is expected to grow from USD 718.34 Million in 2020 to USD 3,081.56 Million by the end of 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Cannabinoid Hemp Oil to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Form, the Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market is examined across Concentrated Oil, Cream, Food Additive, Inhaled Liquids, Supplement Capsule, and Tincture Spray.

Based on Source, the Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market is examined across Inorganic and Organic.

Based on Distribution Mode, the Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market is examined across Offline Mode and Online Mode.

Based on Application, the Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market is examined across Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, and Pet Care.

Based on Geography, the Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market including Aphria, Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, CBD Health Solutions, LLC., CV Sciences, Inc., CW Hemp, Elixinol LLC, Endoca, Folium Biosciences, Freedom Leaf Inc., Green Roads of Florida, LLC, Isodiol International, Inc., Kazmira LLC, Medical Marijuana, Inc., NuLeaf Naturals LLC, and Pharmahemp.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. the ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Define: Research Objective

2.1.2. Determine: Research Design

2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.1.4. Collect: Data Source

2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.1.7. Publish: Research Report

2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update

2.2. Research Execution

2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process

2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan

2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research

2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis

2.2.5. Publication: Research Report

2.3. Research Outcome



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Distribution Mode Outlook

3.4. Form Outlook

3.5. Application Outlook

3.6. Source Outlook

3.7. Geography Outlook

3.8. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increased social acceptance of cannabis and cannabis infused products globally

5.1.1.2. Increasing use in treatment of the patients diagnosed with neurological disorders and other chronic diseases

5.1.1.3. Legalised supply of quality-controlled CBD oil for sale

5.1.1.4. Increasing demand of cannabis-infused foods and beverages

5.1.1.5. Legalized production of cannabis in North America

5.1.1.6. Import and export of cannabis or cannabis products for medical and scientific purposes

5.1.1.7. In-house cultivation cannabis

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Poor guidance and inaccurate dosing resulting in dangerous consequences

5.1.2.2. Product developers need to be constantly on their toes

5.1.2.3. Use, distribution, possessing, and selling cannabis oil subject to varying international laws

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. New product development related to cannabis-infused foods and beverages

5.1.3.2. Pharmaceutical companies and beverage companies eyeing the cannabis industry

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Heavy taxes imposed on cannabis industry discourages commercialaization

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market, By Form

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Concentrated Oil

6.3. Cream

6.4. Food Additive

6.5. Inhaled Liquids

6.6. Supplement Capsule

6.7. Tincture Spray



7. Global Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market, By Source

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Inorganic

7.3. Organic



8. Global Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market, By Distribution Mode

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Offline Mode

8.3. Online Mode



9. Global Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market, By Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Cosmetics & Personal Care

9.3. Food & Beverage

9.4. Medical & Pharmaceuticals

9.5. Pet Care



10. Americas Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. South Korea

11.10. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis

13.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

13.5. Competitive Scenario

13.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.5.4. Investment & Funding

13.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. Aphria, Inc.

14.2. Canopy Growth Corporation

14.3. CBD Health Solutions, LLC.

14.4. CV Sciences, Inc.

14.5. CW Hemp

14.6. Elixinol LLC

14.7. Endoca

14.8. Folium Biosciences

14.9. Freedom Leaf Inc.

14.10. Green Roads of Florida, LLC

14.11. Isodiol International, Inc.

14.12. Kazmira LLC

14.13. Medical Marijuana, Inc.

14.14. NuLeaf Naturals LLC

14.15. Pharmahemp



15. Appendix



