[iliad press release] Nicolas Jaeger is appointed a Senior Vice-President of the iliad Group – Rani Assaf steps down from his role as Senior Vice-President

French English

Press Release



Paris, April 16, 2021

Nicolas Jaeger is appointed a Senior Vice-President of the iliad Group – Rani Assaf steps down from his role as Senior Vice-President

gouvernance





Acting on the recommendation of the Chief Executive Officer, iliad’s Board of Directors has appointed Nicolas Jaeger as a Senior Vice-President of the iliad Group. Nicolas joined the Group in 2007 in the Finance Department. Since 2018, he has been Chief Financial Officer and has helped drive the Group’s international development. In connection with iliad’s partnerships and external growth operations, Nicolas is a member of the Boards of Directors of TRM, OnTower France, IFT and Play (Poland).

In addition, iliad’s Board of Directors placed on record that Rani Assaf has stepped down from his role as Senior Vice-President. Rani, who wishes to devote his time to new projects, will leave his post as Chief Network Officer, France & Italy, at the end of June 2021.

Alexandre Cassen has been appointed as Chief Network Officer and will become a member of the Group Executive Committee. Alexandre joined iliad in 2004, having previously worked at the Canal+ group. He participated in designing the Freebox IPTV offering and structuring the Group’s VOD platforms. As from 2010, he helped shape the Free Mobile project and then went on to play a key role in the launch of iliad Italia. On behalf of the Group, he received the Itojun Service Award for his contribution to creating the IETF 6rd protocol, enabling rapid deployment of IPv6.

These appointments clearly illustrate how iliad seeks to develop its large pool of in-house talent.

Xavier Niel and Thomas Reynaud wish to sincerely thank Rani Assaf, both personally and on behalf of iliad, for the incredible years they have spent working alongside him within the Group. They would also like to congratulate Nicolas Jaeger and Alexandre Cassen, in whom they have full confidence that they will successfully fulfill their new roles and responsibilities.















About the iliad Group

iliad is the parent company of Free, the inventor of the Freebox, the first multiservice box on ADSL. Free is behind numerous innovations in the Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband access segment (VoIP, IPTV, flat-rate calling plans to multiple destinations, etc.) and provides straightforward and innovative offerings at the best prices. Since January 2012, Free has brought mobile phone usage within everyone’s reach with straightforward, no-commitment offerings at very attractive prices. As at December 31, 2020, Free had more than 20 million subscribers in France (6.7 million Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband subscribers and 13.4 million mobile subscribers). On May 29, 2018, the Group launched its mobile network in Italy under the iliad brand, becoming the country’s fourth operator, and had over 7.2 million subscribers at December 31, 2020. With the acquisition of Play, the leading mobile network operator in Poland, it has become the sixth largest mobile operator in Europe by number of subscribers (excluding M2M). On March 23, 2021, the Group launched its B2B activity in France, under the Free Pro brand.



Find out more at:

www.iliad.fr/en

Follow us on:

Twitter @GroupeIliad

LinkedIn Free Groupe iliad

Contacts:

Investor relations: ir@iliad.fr

Press relations: presse@iliad.fr

Exchange: Euronext Paris Market place: Eurolist A of Euronext Paris (SRD) Ticker symbol: ILD ISIN: FR0004035913 FTSE classification: 974 Internet Member of Euro Stoxx, SBF 120, CAC Mid 100

Attachment