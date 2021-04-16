SANUWAVE Health to Present Energy First Solutions at Upcoming Wound Care Industry Conferences

SUWANEE, GA, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SANUWAVE Health , Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation wound care products, announced today that the Company will be participating in a number of leading wound care industry conferences – both virtual and in-person – where it will highlight the clinical merits of its “Energy First” protocols and showcase how its end-to-end portfolio of non-invasive and biologic-response therapeutic solutions address the entire wound care continuum.



SANUWAVE is currently scheduled to participate in the following industry events:

“We are excited to share SANUWAVE’s new brands with the country’s leading wound care specialists at upcoming industry conferences, starting with the SuperBones event on April 18th, where we will discuss the coding, billing and reimbursement for our ‘Energy First’ products,” stated Kevin A. Richardson, II, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SANUWAVE Health.

“SANUWAVE will continue to educate the industry on the clinical merits of our ‘Energy First’ products and how they improve clinical outcomes for those patients with chronic, non-healing wounds. We invite everyone to visit us at our booths at these conferences—whether virtual or in-person—and learn what the new SANUWAVE suite of solutions has to offer.”

About SANUWAVE

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE’s end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medical products and product candidates help restore the body’s normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions. For more information, please visit. www.SANUWAVE.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief, or current expectations of the company, its directors, or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions, and factors that may affect operating results, performance, and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company’s product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Media CONTACT:

Jane Byram

SCORR Marketing

512.626.2758

jane@scorrmarketing.com