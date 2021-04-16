Alpha Peak Announces Effective Date of Delisting from TSX Venture Exchange and Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Peak Leisure Inc. (“Alpha Peak” or the “Company”) (NEX: AAP.H) announces that at the Company’s annual general and special meeting held on April 15, 2021, shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions put to shareholders in the Company’s management information circular, including changing the Company’s name to “Alpha Peak Capital Inc.” or such other name as the directors may determine (the “Name Change”), a 10:1 share consolidation (the “Consolidation”) and the voluntarily delisting of Alpha Peak's common shares (the “Delisting”) from the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).



The Delisting from the TSXV will occur at the close of trading on April 19, 2021 and the Company expects that the Name Change and Consolidation will become effective on or about May 3, 2021. Although Alpha Peak's common shares will not trade on a stock exchange for a period of time, Alpha Peak will continue to make continuous disclosure, will file its quarterly and annual financial statements and MD&A on SEDAR, and will continue to operate within the framework of Canadian securities laws.

Further to the Company’s announcement on December 31, 2020, Alpha Peak's board is continuing to actively review possible merger or acquisition targets for a possible reverse takeover transaction of the Company (“RTO”). No such target has yet been identified. Assuming a viable target is identified and reasonable terms with such target are reached for the RTO, including the terms of any interim and concurrent financings, as applicable, it is Alpha Peak's intention that its shares be relisted on a Canadian stock exchange on completion of the RTO.

There can be no assurance that Alpha Peak will be able to find a suitable RTO target, reach reasonable terms for the RTO that are acceptable to the Company and the target or to source any required financing. There are considerable risks to attempting this strategy, including but not limited to the costs and uncertainties of identifying a suitable target and negotiating reasonable terms for an RTO, of sourcing any required financing, of carrying out an effective due diligence review of the target, of negotiating and implementing the RTO and of satisfying any closing conditions, regulatory or securities exchange requirements to complete the RTO, as well as the Company’s exposure during this process to foreign exchange risk and other risks which cannot be meaningfully identified at this time. Investors are cautioned that except as disclosed in any management information circular or filing statement prepared in connection with an RTO, any information released or received in respect of any potential RTO may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the Company’s securities in anticipation of a possible RTO should be considered highly speculative.

