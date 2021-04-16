|Series
|RIKB 23 0515
|RIKB 28 1115
|RIKS 33 0321
|Settlement Date
|04/21/2021
|04/21/2021
|04/21/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|5,702
|4,192
|8,185
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|99.110
|/
|1.940
|110.994
|/
|3.330
|123.117
|/
|0.940
|Total Number of Bids Received
|22
|28
|46
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|6,212
|5,022
|8,785
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|19
|23
|44
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|19
|23
|44
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|99.110
|/
|1.940
|110.994
|/
|3.330
|123.117
|/
|0.940
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|99.220
|/
|1.890
|111.276
|/
|3.290
|123.630
|/
|0.900
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|99.110
|/
|1.940
|110.994
|/
|3.330
|123.117
|/
|0.940
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|99.181
|/
|1.910
|111.121
|/
|3.310
|123.354
|/
|0.921
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.220
|/
|1.890
|111.276
|/
|3.290
|123.630
|/
|0.900
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.017
|/
|1.990
|110.645
|/
|3.380
|122.991
|/
|0.950
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|99.173
|/
|1.910
|111.083
|/
|3.320
|123.329
|/
|0.923
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.09
|1.20
|1.07
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 33 0321
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND