Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 33 0321

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 23 0515RIKB 28 1115RIKS 33 0321
Settlement Date 04/21/202104/21/202104/21/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,7024,1928,185
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.110/1.940110.994/3.330123.117/0.940
Total Number of Bids Received 222846
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 6,2125,0228,785
Total Number of Successful Bids 192344
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 192344
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.110/1.940110.994/3.330123.117/0.940
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.220/1.890111.276/3.290123.630/0.900
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.110/1.940110.994/3.330123.117/0.940
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.181/1.910111.121/3.310123.354/0.921
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.220/1.890111.276/3.290123.630/0.900
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 99.017/1.990110.645/3.380122.991/0.950
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.173/1.910111.083/3.320123.329/0.923
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.091.201.07