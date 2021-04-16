Global Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Canon, Cisco Systems and Costar Technologies Among Others

Dublin, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the internet protocol (IP) camera market and it is poised to grow by $ 19.03 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period. The report on internet protocol (IP) camera market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of video analytics and an increase in criminal activities. In addition, growth of video analytics is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The internet protocol (IP) camera market market analysis include connectivity segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing need for video surveillance in residential and commercial sectors as one of the prime reasons driving the internet protocol (IP) camera market growth during the next few years.
The report on internet protocol (IP) camera market covers the following areas:
- Internet protocol (IP) camera market sizing
- Internet protocol (IP) camera market forecast
- Internet protocol (IP) camera market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading internet protocol (IP) camera market vendors that include Axis Communications AB, CAMSTAR USA , Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Costar Technologies Inc., CP PLUS International, Digital Data Communications, D-Link Corp., Guangzhou Juan Intelligent Joint Stock Co. Ltd., and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the internet protocol (IP) camera market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Connectivity
- Market segments
- Comparison by Connectivity
- Centralized IP camera arrangement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Decentralized IP camera arrangement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Connectivity
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Axis Communications AB
- CAMSTAR USA
- Canon Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Costar Technologies Inc.
- CP PLUS International
- Digital Data Communications
- D-Link Corp.
- Guangzhou Juan Intelligent Joint Stock Co. Ltd.
- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
