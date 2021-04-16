Global $2 Billion TPO Roofing Membrane Market to 2026: Lucrative Opportunities in the Commercial, Residential, and Industrial Markets

Dublin, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TPO Roofing Membrane Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global TPO roofing membrane market is expected to reach an estimated $2 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2026.

The future of the global TPO roofing membrane market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, residential, and industrial markets. The major drivers for this market are growth in the building & construction industry and increasing demand for green roofing solutions.



Carlisle Companies Incorporates, GAF Materials Corporations, Johns Manville, Firestone Building Products, Dow Chemical, and Sika AG, are the major manufacturers of TPO roofing membranes.



The analyst forecasts that 45 mil thickness TPO roofing membrane will remain the largest segment due to their low cost and is ideal choice for buildings which needs 10-15 years of service life. TPO roofing membranes with 80 mil thickness are expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for materials with greater strength, energy efficiency, durability, and performance.



Within the TPO roofing membrane market, commercial will remain the largest end use market by value and volume due to the growing focus of building owners and contractors (government and private) on environment friendly, energy efficient roofing solutions. The residential segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing residential construction activities and government initiatives to use products that offer a higher standard of energy efficiency in buildings.



North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to stringent government regulations and building codes for energy efficiency. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing construction activities and growing awareness about cost effective building solutions. Carlisle Companies Incorporates, GAF Materials Corporations, Johns Manville, Firestone Building Products, Dow, and Sika AG, are the major manufacturers of TPO roofing membranes.

The study includes trends and forecast for the global TPO roofing membrane market by end use industry, membrane thickness, application, and region.



Features of the Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market

Market Size Estimates: Global TPO roofing membrane market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (million square meter)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends and forecast (2015-2026) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Global TPO roofing membrane market size by various segments, such as end use industry, membrane thickness, application, and regions in terms of value and volume.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different as end use industry, membrane thickness, application, and regions for the TPO roofing membrane market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the TPO roofing membrane market.

This report answers following 11 key questions

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global TPO roofing membrane end use industry?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

What are the business risks and threats to the market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. TPO Roofing Membrane Market Background and Classification

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2020 to 2026

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Commercial

3.3.1.1: Retail

3.3.1.2: Office

3.3.1.3: Hospitality

3.3.1.4: Education

3.3.1.5: Healthcare

3.3.1.6: Others

3.3.2: Residential

3.3.3: Industrial and Others

3.4: Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market by Thickness

3.4.1: 45 Mil Thick Membranes

3.4.2: 60 Mil Thick Membranes

3.4.3: 80 Mil Thick Membranes

3.5: Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market by Application

3.5.1: Roofing

3.5.2: Reroofing



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitive Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Geographical Reach

2: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunity and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market by End-Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market by Thickness

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market by Region

6.2: Strategic Analysis

6.2.1: New Product Development

6.2.2: Capacity Expansion of the TPO Roofing Membrane Market

6.2.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market

6.2.4: Technology Development



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Carlisle Companies Incorporated

7.2: GAF Materials Corporation

7.3: Johns Manville

7.4: Firestone Building Products

7.5: Dow Chemical

7.6: Sika AG

7.7: ARDEX Australia

7.8: Tremco

7.9: Fatra, AS

7.10: Technonicol

7.11: Protan

7.12: BAUDER

7.13: FLACHDACH

7.14: RENOLIT

7.15: Imper

7.16: Polyglass



