NewAge’s Lucim™ Skin Care Brand Recognized by Good Face Project for Exceptional Quality and Safety

DENVER, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc., the Colorado-based organic and healthy products company intending to become the world’s leading social selling and distribution company, today announced that their new Lucim™ skin care line, has been recognized by the Good Face Project for exceptional quality and safety.



The Good Face Project (GFP) is one of the most trusted resource worldwide for fact-checking toxic and unsafe ingredients in skincare, makeup, hair, baby products and more. Good face employs the latest science combined with artificial intelligence to analyze product formulations using the most up-to-date publicly available scientific research to provide consumers with an independently validated and fact-based safety guide.

All products that receive GFP’s Seal of Approval are thoroughly vetted

Analyze over 100,000 ingredients

Utilize over 21,000 scientific research sources

Each ingredient is tagged for 15 dimensions of safety and efficacy

The FDA does not currently require approval from skin care and cosmetics. When they do pass through the FDA, only 11 toxic ingredients are banned, leaving thousands of potentially harmful ingredients available for brands to use. More than 1,500 toxic chemicals are currently banned from cosmetics in the European Union and Canada but are still present in the majority of personal care products used today in the United States and other markets. Clean formulas and non-toxic ingredients are one of the major trends in skin-care, recognized by leading private equity company Carlyle, who for example recently purchased a majority interest in NewAge competitor, Beauty Counter with similarly positioned clean skincare valued at $1 Billion.

The elite certification from Good Face places the entire NewAge Lucim™ branded skincare line in the premium tier of skin care brands worldwide. Few skincare brands meet the Good Face Project criteria, setting the Lucim™ brand apart for its clean, non-toxic, safe and high quality standards that it has achieved.

“It’s rare that a full line of skin care products receives the Good Face Project (GFP) Seal of Approval, and we’re pleased to have achieved this level of recognition,” said Deanna Latson, NewAge’s Chief Product Officer. “Savvy consumers are looking for a trusted source for clean beauty without compromising product efficacy. The GFP seal provides transparency between brands and the people who buy them, ensuring our customers know that Lucim™ provides the high-quality and safe results they want with a brand they can trust.”

NewAge’s Lucim™ branded skincare was launched in Q4 of 2020 and is now already sold in more than 10 countries worldwide. The brand is experiencing excellent early success with almost $10 million in revenue in just its first 90 days. Just recently, NewAge added Lucim Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 to its line, tapping into an $8.5 billion dollar sunscreen cream market. This latest addition, along with the Good Face Project recognition and NewAge’s strong social selling base of more than 400,000 brand partners and subscribers, positions NewAge for further significant growth in the attractive sector.

To see more about the Good Face Project’s testing results and ratings for Lucim Skin Care products, see thegoodfaceproject.com.

About NewAge, Inc.

NewAge is a purpose-driven firm intending to become the world’s leading social selling and distribution company. Colorado-based NewAge commercializes a portfolio of organic and healthy products worldwide through primarily a direct route-to-market system. The company competes in three major category platforms including health and wellness, inner and outer beauty, and nutrition and weight control — leading a network of more than 400,000 exclusive independent distributors and brand partners around the world.

The company operates the websites newage.com, noninewage.com, ariix.com, mavie.com, thelimucompany.com and zennoa.com.

