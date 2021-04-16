Disability:IN Expands Global Expertise with Business Events in Latin America, Europe and Asia

ALEXANDRIA, VA., April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disability:IN, the global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business, continues to grow its global presence and will host two virtual events in the Latin American (LATAM) and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions this year as well as an in-person event in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region (Tokyo) in 2022. Additionally, Disability:IN’s annual conference will be held virtually in July.

The Disability:IN Global Roundtable and its three Regional Councils are interactive forums for business leaders at leading corporations to engage with peers across industries on disability inclusion policies, programs, and trends in the U.S. and around the world. Global Roundtable members include executives at Coca-Cola, Experian, EY, Google, Intel, Qualcomm, Salesforce and many more.

“Companies with a global workforce that is inclusive of people with disabilities are able to reach untapped talent, diversify their supply chain and drive innovation in the marketplace—all of which contributes to business success and long-term sustainability,” said Wil Lewis, co-chair of the Disability:IN Global Roundtable who is also the first-ever Chief Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging Officer for Experian. “Disability:IN’s regional events offer peer-to-peer learning and practical solutions on disability issues that are specific to companies in their area of the world to promote inclusion in both the workplace as well as society.”

The Disability:IN event schedule:

LATAM Council: Disability Etiquette & Inclusion in the Workplace

April 22, 2021: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM U.S. EDT

This two-hour webinar is available at no cost to Latin American businesses and their employees. During the webinar, individuals with a variety of disabilities will discuss appropriate etiquette and actions that will advance disability inclusion in their workplace. Registration closes on April 16.

EMEA Council: Disability Inclusion Virtual Summit

October 13, 2021: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM BST

This four-hour summit is available at no cost to the businesses and their employees based in the EMEA region. Speakers from multinational corporations, governments, and non-governmental organizations will discuss their actions to further disability inclusion. Registration can be found here.

APAC Council: Disability Advantage Conference

April 20-22, 2022

This in-person, invitation only event will be held at the Google Tokyo Events Center in Japan. It is sponsored by Accenture and Google with Intel and Disability:IN.

Disability:IN Conference

July 12-15, 2021

Disability:IN will be hosting its annual Disability:IN Conference in a virtual format. Participants can engage with industry peers, experts, and companies to learn how they are gaining the disability advantage through tools like the Disability Equality Index. Tracks include ERGs/BRGs, ESG investing, global, marketplace, NextGen youth mentoring, supplier diversity, technology, and workplace. In 2020, the conference hosted 3,000+ attendees, 175 speakers, and represented more than 20 countries. To register, visit the conference registration page.

To learn about Disability:IN’s events please visit https://disabilityin.org/news-events/events-calendar.

About Disability:IN

Disability:IN is the global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 250 corporations trust Disability:IN to activate and achieve disability inclusion across their enterprise and in the broader corporate mainstream. Through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking; best-in-class conferences and programs; and expert counsel and engagement, Disability:IN works with leading businesses to create long-term business and societal impact. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.

# # #