Huawei; The Chinese Tech Giant to Enter the Self-Driving Car Market

The massive Chinese corporation Huawei plans to invest a billion dollars in self-driving and electric-car technologies in an attempt to compete with Tesla and other car companies.

The company said their self-driving technology has already surpassed Tesla's in some spheres, for instance by allowing cars to cruise for more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) without human intervention.



Huawei initially plans to partner with three automakers - BAIC Group, Chongqing Changan Automobile, and Guangzhou Automobile Group -- to make self-driving cars that carry the Huawei name as a sub-brand.

