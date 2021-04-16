Rowland Howe Appointed President of Red Moon

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Moon Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Red Moon” - TSXV: RMK) announces that Mr. Rowland Howe has been appointed President of the Company, effective immediately, with Mr. Howe focusing on guiding the Great Atlantic Salt Project through an exciting transformative period for this asset and the North American salt market in general.



Mr. Howe is highly regarded in the global salt industry and was manager at Compass Minerals’ Goderich mine in southern Ontario from 1996 to 2010 as that operation grew into the largest underground salt mine in the world. He continued with Compass for another six years in a strategic engineering role, delivering key projects across the company’s divisions, before retiring in 2016.

Mr. Patrick Laracy, Red Moon CEO, commented: “We are thrilled to have Rowland greatly expand his role with Red Moon. His credentials in the salt industry are impeccable. He’s also an energetic leader. With Rowland’s expertise, the Great Atlantic Salt Project is in the best of hands at a time when so many factors are aligned to turn this large resource into a state-of-the-art and environmentally friendly ‘salt factory’.”

Mr. Howe stated, “I’m grateful for this new opportunity to guide a very advantaged asset through the feasibility stage into potential production and working with Patrick and the talented team he has assembled. There are multiple reasons to view Great Atlantic as the premier undeveloped North American salt resource – the homogeneous nature of the deposit, the high grades, shallowness, potential scalability, and of course its proximity to existing infrastructure which is critical for a low-cost operation. North America remains a significant net importer of road de-icing salt, our primary target market, but we see opportunities in other verticals as well.”

“We are entering a dynamic new period for Red Moon. Shareholders can expect a lot of company activity in the weeks and months ahead, providing steady news flow,” Mr. Howe concluded.

Mr. Howe began his 35-year mining career in the United Kingdom. He moved to Canada in 1995 to manage the mine at Goderich after serving with Imperial Chemical Industries at their salt mine in the UK. Since his retirement from Compass in 2016, he has continued in his role as President of the Goderich Port Management Corporation while also acting as an independent consultant, offering strategic and leadership services.

Mr. Howe has been granted 500,000 Company stock options, exercisable at $0.50 for a period of five years.

About Red Moon Resources

Red Moon Resources Inc. is an emerging commodities leader in Atlantic Canada, focused on Newfoundland and Labrador, with 100% ownership of the Great Atlantic salt deposit in addition to a producing gypsum mine and an early-stage nepheline discovery.

