The U.S. data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 3% during the period 2020–2026

The market is witnessing growth on account of the growing popularity of IoT, the emergence of 5G networks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the increasing demand for fast streaming of online entertainment content. During Q2 2020, some data center investments halted due to stringent rules imposed by the lockdown. The effect was identified to have lasted for at least a month across major data center development destinations in the US.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the U.S. data center market during the forecast period:

• Impact of 5G Network on Edge Data Center Investments

• Effect of Artificial Intelligence on Liquid Immersion & Direct-to-Chip Cooling Adoption

• Increasing Procurement of Renewable Energy

• Emergence of QLC NAND Flash Drives

• Increased Adoption of 200/400GbE Switch Ports



The study considers the present scenario of the U.S. data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



U.S. Data Center Market Segmentation

The U.S. Data center market research report includes a detailed segmentation by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling technique, cooling systems, general construction, tier standards, geography. The IT infrastructure market is growing due to increased investments in hyperscale infrastructure. Servers expect to generate the maximum revenue, followed by storage and network infrastructure segments. The high penetration of artificial intelligence-based infrastructure solutions due to exponential growth in data generation is likely to increase IT infrastructure demand. The increased adoption of all-flash storage arrays alone with hybrid storage arrays is driving the storage systems market. High-performance operations aid the growth of flash storage systems in data centers that require strong I/O capabilities. The increased deployment of big data and AI applications support the development of all-flash storage systems. The increase in bandwidth requirements, consolidation of data centers, and virtualization are significant factors driving the demand for ethernet port switches, controllers, and adaptors.



The US market is likely to witness innovations in power infrastructure solutions to increase efficiency and reduce operational challenges. Datacenter operators such as Microsoft and vendors namely Rolls Royce Power Systems are exploring fuel-cell alternatives to data center generators due to increased concerns over carbon emissions. The diesel generator market expects to grow in the coming years, where fuel-cell could replace these systems by the end of the forecast period. In the US, the adoption of lithium-ion, nickel-zinc, and Prussian blue sodium-ion UPS batteries will contribute to the data center UPS market growth. The demand for switchgear and monitored and switched is also expected to continue to grow in the region.



Data centers in South Eastern US adopt free-cooling techniques, including chillers and evaporate cooling solutions. Virginia supports up to 5,500 hours of passive-free cooling methods annually, thereby reducing the application of chillers. On the other hand, Alabama and Florida support around 3,500 hours and 3,000 hours of free cooling, respectively. South Eastern US is expected to observe investment in chillers supporting free cooling. The Western US supports around 6,000 hours of free cooling annually, which is decreasing water consumption. The region witnessed the development of several hyperscale data centers with a power capacity of over 20 MW. Facility operators in South Western US adopt cooling solutions supporting free cooling. Texas supports up to 3,500 hours of passive-free cooling methods annually, thereby reducing chillers’ adoption. The region hosts several Tier III and Tier IV data centers with cooling redundancy ranging from N+1 to 2N.



Increased investments in mega facilities and hyperscale projects have boosted construction contractors’ demand in South Eastern US. Infrastructure vendors are partnering with major contractors to increase revenue share. The availability of tax incentives and free cooling solutions is increasing the attractiveness for the development of data centers in the South Eastern US. Nevada, Oregon, California, and Utah have witnessed the development of new projects. South Western US is poised for growth in the coming years, with Arizona leading data center investment. Facilities in the Mid-Western US have implemented advanced infrastructure management systems and physical security systems. Several service providers prefer four layers of safety, whereas a few facilities have implemented five or more security layers due to the increasing demand for colocation services.



The U.S. data center market has observed a continuous decline in the number of Tier I and Tier II facilities over the last five years because of the increasing awareness of redundant infrastructure. The redundancy of Tier II data centers in power & the cooling systems infrastructure is mostly N+1. Most underdevelopment projects across the US fall under the Tier III category. There are more than 90 projects that were operational or under construction in 2020. Western and South-Eastern US has the highest number of Tier III projects in the US. Most new data centers are designed to be Tier III standards with minimum redundancy of N+1, which can be reconfigured up to 2N+2 redundancy. In 2020, over 30 facilities were built according to the Tier IV standards in the US. Western US leads the development of Tier IV data centers, followed by the South Eastern US and South Western US.



By IT Infrastructure

• Servers

• Storage

• Network

By Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switches and Switchgears

• PDUs

• Other Electrical Infrastructures

By Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chiller Units

o Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers

o Economizer & Evaporative Coolers

o Other Units

• Racks

• Others Mechanical Infrastructure

By Cooling Technique

• Air-based Cooling Technique

• Liquid-based Cooling Technique

By General Construction

• Core and Shell Development

• Installation and Commissioning Services

• Engineering and Building Designs

• Physical Security

• DCIM/BMS

By Tier Standards

• Tier I &II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

In 2020, the South Eastern US data center market witnessed significant investments from enterprise and cloud service providers such as Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, and Google. The region is a developed data center market in the US. Around 35 projects were opened or under development in the region in 2020, with colocation service providers investing over USD 3.5 billion. Virginia is among the largest and the most active data center market in the U.S. It is also the leading market for data centers worldwide due to its strong connectivity through fiber-optic infrastructure. The construction of new facilities in the region is expected to offer new IT opportunities and support infrastructure vendors. The region hosts several Tier III and Tier IV facilities, which are powered with redundant systems. South Eastern US is likely to experience a rise in the number of edge data centers.



By Geography

• US

o South Eastern US

o Western US

o South Western US

o Mid-Western US

o North Eastern US



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The U.S. data center market comprises several IT, electrical, and mechanical infrastructure providers. Product innovations are likely to play a vital role in gaining market share. The US data center market is witnessing intense competition, with solution providers offering innovative products to provide maximum efficiency, scalability, and reliability. Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are among the prominent IT and support infrastructure providers in the market. The market is witnessing high investments in hyperscale data center development, growing competition among construction contractors to attain million-dollar contracts, as well as strong revenue opportunities for sub-contractors operating across states in the market.



Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• IBM

• Lenovo

• NetApp



Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Eaton

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Vertiv Group



Key Data Center Contractors

• AECOM

• CORGAN

• DPR CONSTRUCTION

• Holder Construction Group

• Jacobs Engineering Group

• Syska Hennessy Group

• Turner Construction



Key Data Center Investors

• Apple

• Amazon Web Services (AWS)

• CyrusOne

• Compass Datacenters (Root Data Center)

• Digital Realty

• Equinix

• Facebook

• Google

• Microsoft

• NTT Global Data Centers (RagingWire Data Centers)

• Switch

• Vantage Data Centers



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. How big is the United States data center market size?

2. How many data centers are in the US region?

3. Who are the key players in the US data center market?

4. What are the key factors driving the growth of the US data center market?

5. Which cooling systems are likely to generate the largest revenues in the U.S. data center market during the forecast period?

6. What will be the cumulative revenue opportunities for construction contractors & sub-contractors in the US market during 2021–2026?

